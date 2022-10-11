AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Digital private bank becomes reality – Alpian launches as Switzerland’s first FINMA-licensed

PRNewswire October 11, 2022

GENEVA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Alpian SA (Alpian) is proud to announce the opening of the first Swiss digital private bank designed to cater specifically to the needs of the mass affluent client segment. Its mobile-first digital service, which combines everyday and private banking, is now available for download on the Apple and Google play stores. Alpian’s innovative combination of human expertise and cutting-edge technology provides an unprecedented, bespoke, private banking offering to its customers.

Alpian Logo

Alpian’s singular hybrid model combines a secure, state-of-the-art banking platform with the support and guidance of Alpian’s experienced wealth advisors, giving affluent clients access to services otherwise reserved to customers of traditional private banks.

Through its discretionary mandate, Alpian introduces professional and highly personalized services to clients deserving of trustworthy and transparent wealth management. The competitive management fee of 0.75% also sets a new industry standard for private banking.

Everyday banking is also seamlessly woven into Alpian’s digital experience, with the ability to execute payments, conduct foreign exchange, withdraw cash and make purchases with an exclusive metal debit card.

As a key differentiator to other Neo banks, Alpian clients will have the ability to schedule an in-app video call with Swiss-based wealth advisors to address any questions or concerns. The human touch is an integral part of the value proposition.

Additional services will be rolled out in the coming months as the team continues to grow and deliver an exceptional and fully comprehensive digital private banking offering.

Schuyler Weiss, CEO of Alpian, commented: “The launch of Alpian, Switzerland’s first digital private bank, marks a step forward for the industry. This is our first important milestone, and we are extremely proud to bring this product to the Swiss market. We look forward to the future offerings we plan to bring to our clients.”

Pasha Bakhtiar, Chairman of Alpian, added: “The launch of Alpian is a testament to the quality and drive of the people we have been able to hire since the first days of incubation at Reyl. The team has worked relentlessly to build a robust Swiss bank and develop an unparalleled digital private banking experience. We are extremely grateful for the support of all our shareholders for placing their trust in this initiative.”

