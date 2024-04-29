AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vieworks Showcases VT Sense Series at Automate 2024

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

ANYANG, South Korea, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Vieworks, a leading provider of industrial cameras, is set to introduce its latest series at Automate 2024 in McCormick Place, Chicago (Booth 314, May 6th – 9th). Vieworks will be showcasing a broad selection of industrial cameras and industrial lenses as well as machine vision accessories.

With a wide range of resolution from 0.4 megapixels to 604 megapixels, Vieworks’ area scan cameras are well-suited for diverse applications. The latest VZ Series is a family of light and compact cameras with GigE and USB 3.0 interfaces, ideal for automated inspections.

Vieworks’ TDI (time delayed integration) line scan cameras boast exceptionally high sensitivity by employing up to 256 stages in integration. Available in M42, M58, M72, and M95 mounts from 2k to 23k resolution, Vieworks’ TDI line scan cameras are suitable for various line scan inspection.

The latest in the Vieworks’ TDI line scan camera lineup, the VT Sense Series is equipped with BSI (back-side illuminated) sensors for even higher sensitivity. Its unmatched sensitivity in company with excellent quantum efficiency (QE) and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), the VT Sense ensures superior image quality in visible, UV (ultraviolet), and NIR (near-infrared) imaging. The high sensitivity VT Sense Series demonstrates remarkably high performance in low-light environments.

Accompanying industrial cameras, Vieworks’ VEO Series lenses will be showcased at the exhibition. VEO Series is a family of industrial lenses codeveloped with Schneider Kreuznach, precisely designed to bring out the best of Vieworks’ cameras.

As expressed by a Vieworks spokesperson, “We are more than excited to bring our all-new VT Sense Series to Automate and hear what our customers have to say. This year, Vieworks will continue with our efforts on being our customers’ vision partner and delivering the vision solution to suit their needs.”

Returning to Chicago after a five-year absence, North America’s largest robotics show Automate anticipates record-breaking attendance as the show host Association for Advancing Automation (A3) celebrates its 50th anniversary.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

With industry-leading technology, Vieworks provides machine vision solutions encompassing industrial cameras, industrial lenses, and machine vision accessories. As your vision partner, Vieworks offers innovative vision and insight for your vision system. For more information, please visit vision.vieworks.com

 

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

