Inaugural ICC Future Trade Forum to convene leaders from business, policy and technology to accelerate progress on trade and supply chain digitalisation

SINGAPORE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Presented by the Digital Standards Initiative (DSI) of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the Future Trade Forum features a global conference, technology showcase, programme launches and networking opportunities to empower and activate the supply chain, financial, and trade communities around the opportunities posed by digitalisation.

Scheduled for 29 to 30 March 2023, the two-day event offers both birds-eye and ground-level views of the evolving trade landscape across key sectors such as shipping and logistics, finance, consumer industries, and startup and SME sectors.

With our advisory networks, industry leaders and multilateral partners in attendance, the Forum will also feature a number of product and program launches including DSI’s first set of digital trade standards covering eight key trade and supply chain documents; and a technology vision for the future digital trade landscape and a blueprint for inclusive trade by the London-based World Trade Board. A workshop focusing on the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) TradeTrust blockchain based framework, is also on the agenda.

“A global, multistakeholder approach involving both public and private sector participants is critical to ensure that trade digitalisation becomes a reality in the near future and benefits everyone. Efforts such as the DSI, which are inclusive and ambitious, are critical to expanding the positive impact of global trade.” said Ms Anabel Gonzalez, Deputy Director-General, World Trade Organization, who is one of the keynote speakers at the Forum.

Ms Pamela Mar, Managing Director, ICC DSI added, “We look forward to the Forum and the launches of our first two products –digital trade standards which will help drive efficiency and collaboration across global supply chains, as well as technology principles for digital trade. But we also recognize the good work of our partners and collaborators by offering the Forum as a neutral platform to share the fruits of their work. And of course, we are delighted to recognise the role Singapore plays in the digital trade space, with Minister S Iswaran, Minister of Trade Relations and Minister for Transport gracing the inaugural event”.

Apart from Ms Gonzalez, other renowned speakers from the public and private sectors, industry and academia include:

Mr Kunio Mikuriya , Secretary General of World Customs Organization

, Secretary General of World Customs Organization Mr Renaud de Barbuat, President and Chief Executive Officer, GS1

Dr Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria , Executive Director, APEC Secretariat

, Executive Director, APEC Secretariat Ms Angela Robinson , Australian Deputy Higher Commissioner to Singapore

, Australian Deputy Higher Commissioner to Mr Satvinder Singh , Deputy Secretary General, ASEAN Economic Community

, Deputy Secretary General, ASEAN Economic Community Mr Stephan Wolf , Chief Executive Officer, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF)

, Chief Executive Officer, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) Tan Sri Andrew Sheng , Distinguished Fellow, Asia Global Institute, University of Hong Kong

, Distinguished Fellow, Asia Global Institute, Mr Tan Chong Meng , Group CEO, PSA International

, Group CEO, PSA International and many more

The event will be held from 29 to 30 March 2023, in-person at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, and video-on-demand will be available through an online platform.

Registration is now open, and visitors can visit www.futuretradeforum.org to register or for more information.

About the ICC Future Trade Forum

ICC Future Trade Forum is an inaugural business event platform to align, inspire and catalyse actions to accelerate global progress on digital trade.

Organised by the International Chamber of Commerce Digital Standards Initiative (ICC DSI), the inaugural Future Trade Forum will be held from 29 to 30 March 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore and selected sessions will be available as Video on Demand (VOD). Center on the theme ‘Future of Trade’, the forum will feature an engaging programme, networking dinners and cocktails, collaboration opportunities with local and global partners, and technology showcases from start-ups and tech companies.

For more information, please visit www.futuretradeforum.org

About ICC Digital Standards Initiative (DSI)

The ICC Digital Standards Initiative (DSI), based in Singapore, is a public-private partnership backed by an international Governing Board comprising policymakers from governments and international organisations, including the International Chambers of Commerce, the Government of Singapore, Asian Development Bank, World Trade Organisation and World Customs Organisation. The ICC DSI is committed to accelerating the development of a globally harmonised, digitised trade environment, as a key enabler of dynamic, sustainable, inclusive growth. It engages the public sector to progress regulatory and institutional reform, and mobilise the private sector on adoption, implementation, and capacity building. For more information, please visit www.dsi.iccwbo.org

About International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 130 countries. ICC’s core mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world’s leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce.

