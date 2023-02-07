Taimei Technology opens Singapore office to support digital transformation of clinical research in APAC

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — China-based Taimei Technology, a digital cooperation platform for the life science industry, announced the opening of its new office in Singapore on February 1, 2023. The office, strategically located in one of the world’s financial centres as well as one of APAC’s economic and cultural centres, is expected to help accelerate the adoption of the company’s innovative digital technologies for clinical research across the region and provide local customers with better services and experience with the support of local resources, while working with Taimei’s partners to improve the application of digital technologies in regional clinical research and empower pharmaceutical innovations.

Representatives from more than 20 organizations, including Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS, an agency closely affiliated with Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH)), National Healthcare Group (NHG), SingHealth, Singapore Clinical Research Institute (SCRI) and CSI Medical Research were invited to attend the opening ceremony for the new office.

Taimei Technology chairman and CEO Lu Zhao said in his speech, “Taimei Technology has been committed to empowering innovative drugS’ R&D with digital technologies since its inception. With our Drug R&D Digital Cooperation Platform TrialOS, we have built a complete digital product system for clinical research and pharmacovigilance. Looking ahead, Taimei Technology plans to focus on its growth by increasing its investments in the APAC market through the new Singapore office, and facilitate the implementation of additional collaborative projects.”

Taimei Technology vice president, general manager of clinical research BU and APAC head Nate Zhang added, “Taimei Technology continues to implement its strategy of advancing platform-based clinical research by providing global customers with higher-quality services. With the TrialOS platform, we expect to further our collaboration with local customers and partners with the aim of accelerating the adoption of advanced digital technologies used in clinical research, improving the efficiency of clinical research operations, and speeding up the R&D of new drugs to benefit more patients by providing them with easier access to effective and affordable drugs.”

Taimei Technology, a digital cooperation platform for the life science industry, and a market leader in the fields of digital clinical research, pharmacovigilance and pharmaceutical marketing, has become an important driver behind drug development breakthroughs in China. The company has established offices in the United States, Singapore, and the European Union, among other countries and regions, as it continues execute on its globalization roadmap in a move to support the development of new drugs worldwide through new digital technologies and practices for clinical research.

Taimei Technology has developed partnerships with CSI Medical Research and IHiS.

SOURCE Taimei Technology