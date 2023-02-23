AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

World-renowned therapist and wellness expert Marisa Peer endorses natural prebiotic Kfibre & Kfibre Pro Synbiotics for advanced gut health management.

PRNewswire February 23, 2023

Heal the Gut, Heal the Mind 

SYDNEY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As a pioneering therapist, speaker, best-selling author, and the founder of Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT®), Marisa’s guiding ethos is centred on simple steps that produce dramatic and life-saving results. One of those steps, she recently revealed, is Kfibre Original and Kfibre Pro – advanced synbiotics for gut health management.

KfibreTM is the world’s first insoluble fermentable prebiotic derived from saccharum officinarum – otherwise known as sugarcane. Developed in Australia by leading health & wellness company Health Food Symmetry, it supports the all-important microbiome, supports digestive normalization & regularity, with advanced synbiotic formulations for dietary constipation, indigestion & bloating.

“One of the things your body, your mind and your gut absolutely need is a natural prebiotic,” Peer says. “I’ve been using KfibreTM for several months and I’ve found it’s made an amazing difference to my gut health. Doctors call the gut the second brain and we really need to take care of it.” – Marisa Peer

For those who suffer with uncomfortable digestive issues, Kfibre can be a welcome addition to a holistic treatment protocol. Not only can it help manage physical symptoms and promote regularity, it can also alleviate the confidence and self-esteem issues that come with chronic bloating and digestion problems. It is certified Monash University Low FODMAP, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and contains no food allergens — making it an accessible choice for everyone’s lifestyle and preferences.

Health Food Symmetry Founder & CEO Gordon Edwards discusses the new collaboration and explains why Peer was a perfect fit to endorse this product. “As a new product on the market supported by university-caliber research, we are absolutely delighted that Marisa has benefitted from using KfibreTM and is now a genuine believer. We’re looking to the future where the gut and the mind can be treated together for a healthier whole-body experience & benefit.”

About Kfibre

KfibreTM is a University researched and scientifically formulated saccharum officinarum prebiotic for gut health management and microbiome support. Learn more about Kfibre® & Kfibre® Pro at the Marisa Peer website – https://marisapeer.com/kfibre-marisa-peer/

About Marisa Peer

With more than three decades of one-to-one work and a client list that includes international superstars, CEOs and royalty, Marisa brings an unparalleled breadth of experience, candor, and compassion to her work as a therapist, a trainer of RTT®, and a writer. The creator of the I Am Enough movement; Marisa is a sought-after speaker and television personality. You can find her online at www.marisapeer.com

Media contact

Company: Health Food Symmetry Ltd
Contact Name: Gordon Edwards 
Email:  [email protected]
Address: PO Box 973 Ayr QLD Australia 4807
Website:  https://www.hfsym.com.au

 

SOURCE Health Food Symmetry Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.