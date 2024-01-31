AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

BioWorld by Clarivate Explores the Future of CAR T Therapy in Mainland China in Special Report

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

Three-part report investigates rapid pipeline growth, partnerships, clinical trials, and patient access challenges in cancer treatment

LONDON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BioWorld™ published by  Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, explores the growing investment in CAR T therapy development in mainland China in a new series titled “China’s CAR T market comes of age.” The report examines the dynamic realm of CAR T-cell therapies in China, including the rapid pipeline growth, deals, clinical trials and challenging issues surrounding patient access to very expensive and effective cancer therapeutics.

CAR T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy represents a revolutionary approach to cancer treatment, harnessing the power of the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. As this groundbreaking treatment gains traction in the pharmaceutical sphere, the BioWorld special report provides valuable insights into its present state and future potential. The report, authored by Tamra Sami, Ruchita Kumar, and Sahil Arora, covers three key topics:

  • Part One: China’s investigator trials accelerate competitive CAR T development
    The exponential growth of China’s CAR T market is projected to soar from $72 million in 2022 to an impressive $342 million over the next decade. With over 400 CAR T therapies currently in the pipeline, fueled by strategic collaborations between multinational pharma giants and local biotechs, this segment promises unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation.
  • Part Two: CAR T pipelines bloom to treat world’s largest cancer population
    As of Jan. 31, 2024, there were more than 300 CAR T trials registered in China, surpassing the U.S. and becoming the country with the most CAR T therapy clinical trials. Among them, CD19 is the most frequently studied target. The rapid evolution of CAR T-cell therapies in China has escalated over the past decade from the start of the first clinical trials in 2013 to the country becoming an established host for CAR T-cell-related trials by 2017.
  • Part Three: China grapples with providing access to CAR T therapies
    The process of manufacturing autologous T-cell therapies is technically challenging when compared with other oncology drugs, making the overall cost of developing CAR T therapies significantly higher. A challenging reimbursement environment for drugs in China also means that most patients will have to pay out of pocket to access CAR T therapies. Taken together, complex logistics – production, manufacturing and supply chain – and complicated administration requirements are key bottlenecks that inflate the input costs involved in developing these specialized treatment options.

Lynn Yoffee, Publisher, BioWorld, said: “China’s quest to become the world leader in biopharmaceutical innovation may be gaining momentum even as countries sort through complex licensing and patent rights challenges. One thing is clear: China is now the leader in studying CAR T therapies with the most clinical trials, surpassing the U.S. How patients will be able to pay for these expensive treatments out of pocket given China’s challenging reimbursement system remains in question. The BioWorld special report investigates how CAR T development is coming of age in a country with the world’s second-largest population.”

For more exclusive in-depth coverage of the evolution of China’s CAR T landscape, visit here.

Join the conversation and mention BioWorld on X and LinkedIn as well as Clarivate for Life Sciences & Healthcare on X and LinkedIn. 

About BioWorld

With writers and editors stationed around the globe, BioWorld published by Clarivate, reports the breaking news – and provides key perspective on hundreds of therapeutics and devices in development, the companies behind those candidates, the business development transactions that evolve the markets, and the regulatory hurdles that both challenge and guard the processes. BioWorld has a long tradition of excellence in journalism. Collectively, the news services have been honored with 61 awards dating back to 1998.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Catherine Daniel
Director, External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare
newsroom@clarivate.com

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.