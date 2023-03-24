AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
5 REASONS TO STAY AT THE WESTIN RESORT & SPA UBUD, BALI

PRNewswire March 24, 2023

BALI, Indonesia, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With its trademark Heavenly® Bed and Heavenly® Bath in every room, suites and villas, river valley views, freeform beautiful infinity pool overlooking the lush green jungle to unwind and relax, here are five reasons of why you should make a reservation at The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali;

The only hotel in Ubud that delivers six pillars of wellbeing

With its well-being concept, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali focuses on the six pillars of well-being. Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well and Play Well are the guiding principles, which combine the most important needs of hotel guests at the highest level.

Perfectly located

The resort will feast your eyes on the lushness of green expanse in view. For keen travelers looking to explore Ubud, The Westin Ubud is nestled only 10-minutes away to Ubud key areas such as Sacred Ubud Monkey Forest, Ubud Palace, Ubud Art Market and 15-minutes away to famous Tegalalang Rice Terrace.

Exceptional wellbeing experience at Heavenly Spa by Westin™ Ubud

Heavenly Spa by Westin™ Ubud offer a signature ritual The Ultimate Spiritual Journey to explore Bali’s spiritual side with purification that affect the positivity and energy field also can help guests release imbalances that have left residual negativity causing blocks and stress in life, continue with metenung or palm reading, tri-mandala meditation for chakra balancing, and a 60-minute Heavenly Sacred Treatment. 

Dine at unrivalled and tropical forest views at Tall Trees Restaurant

Tall Trees, located on the first floor near the infinity pool, offers a magnificent dining experience enhanced by tranquil ambience and nature sounds, with dishes ranging from local specialties to Mediterranean dishes that adhere to the Westin’s Eat Well Menu principle.

Amazing experience opportunities

The numerous activities available to guests are guaranteed to stimulate senses while providing insights into Bali’s fascinating culture and traditions. The Westin Ubud Farm offers you a chance to explore the beauty of Ubud’s natural surroundings from breakfast to afternoon tea like no other.

Enjoy a special room offer with Ubud Retreat Escape with a 2-night refreshing stay that includes a wellness recovery with spiritual healing journey for two people to relax and restore your balance. Visit www.westinubud.com and other hotel events and promotions through Instagram at @thewestinubud.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/5-reasons-to-stay-at-the-westin-resort–spa-ubud-bali-301780544.html

SOURCE The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali

