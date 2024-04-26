Experience the Best of Vietnam’s Export Offerings at HCM City Export 2024 this May

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HCM City Export will take place from May 08 – 11, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center – SECC, Ho Chi Minh City. The HCM City Export Fair is where leading Vietnamese export enterprises converge, ready to meet the diverse purchasing needs of international buyers and fulfil domestic consumption with quality export products, promoting sustainable and eco-friendly exports.

With over 450 booths, the fair brings together top Vietnamese manufacturing and export enterprises, foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam, trade promotion centres of provinces and cities, and industry associations in key export sectors of Ho Chi Minh City. Among these sectors are agriculture, textiles, leather goods, wooden furniture and handicrafts, food and beverages, aquatic products, electronics, mechanical engineering, rubber-plastics, and other export groups and supporting services.

HCM CITY EXPORT 2024 expects to attract around 20,000 visitors, with over 80% being industry professionals such as importers, traders, supermarket chains, retail chains in major markets like the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and South Korea, along with buying offices and supply-seeking delegations in Vietnam, retail supermarkets, importers, and e-commerce platforms. The last two days of the fair will be open to domestic consumers for visits and shopping.

Moreover, by unlocking exclusive benefits for buyers registered via Commercial Counselors, Trade Offices of Vietnam abroad, and esteemed key association partners, the organizer aims to enhance buyers’ experience and maximize opportunities at the fair. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Shuttle Services : We provide free shuttle bus support from your hotel to the fair and back, ensuring hassle-free transportation throughout the fair.

: We provide free shuttle bus support from your hotel to the fair and back, ensuring hassle-free transportation throughout the fair. Airport Support: For buyers travelling in groups, we offer dedicated airport shuttle support, ensuring a smooth transition from the airport to your accommodation and vice versa.

For buyers travelling in groups, we offer dedicated airport shuttle support, ensuring a smooth transition from the airport to your accommodation and vice versa. Lunch Voucher: Refuel and recharge during your busy fair schedule with our support for lunch vouchers redeemable at the fair’s restaurant.

Refuel and recharge during your busy fair schedule with our support for lunch vouchers redeemable at the fair’s restaurant. Welcome Gala Dinner: Elevate your networking opportunities by joining our exclusive Welcome Gala Dinner. Connect and interact with esteemed representatives from state agencies and potential suppliers across key export industries.

Elevate your networking opportunities by joining our exclusive Welcome Gala Dinner. Connect and interact with esteemed representatives from state agencies and potential suppliers across key export industries. B2B Matching: Connect with potential suppliers tailored to your interests and needs, fostering meaningful collaborations and facilitating productive business interactions.

Don’t miss the chance to meet hundreds of Vietnam’s most reputable manufacturers and exporters at the HCM City Export Fair 2024.

