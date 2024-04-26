AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Experience the Best of Vietnam’s Export Offerings at HCM City Export 2024 this May

PRNewswire April 26, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HCM City Export will take place from May 08 – 11, 2024, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center – SECC, Ho Chi Minh City. The HCM City Export Fair is where leading Vietnamese export enterprises converge, ready to meet the diverse purchasing needs of international buyers and fulfil domestic consumption with quality export products, promoting sustainable and eco-friendly exports.

With over 450 booths, the fair brings together top Vietnamese manufacturing and export enterprises, foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam, trade promotion centres of provinces and cities, and industry associations in key export sectors of Ho Chi Minh City. Among these sectors are agriculture, textiles, leather goods, wooden furniture and handicrafts, food and beverages, aquatic products, electronics, mechanical engineering, rubber-plastics, and other export groups and supporting services.

HCM CITY EXPORT 2024 expects to attract around 20,000 visitors, with over 80% being industry professionals such as importers, traders, supermarket chains, retail chains in major markets like the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and South Korea, along with buying offices and supply-seeking delegations in Vietnam, retail supermarkets, importers, and e-commerce platforms. The last two days of the fair will be open to domestic consumers for visits and shopping.

Moreover, by unlocking exclusive benefits for buyers registered via Commercial Counselors, Trade Offices of Vietnam abroad, and esteemed key association partners, the organizer aims to enhance buyers’ experience and maximize opportunities at the fair. Here’s what you can look forward to:

  • Shuttle Services: We provide free shuttle bus support from your hotel to the fair and back, ensuring hassle-free transportation throughout the fair.
  • Airport Support: For buyers travelling in groups, we offer dedicated airport shuttle support, ensuring a smooth transition from the airport to your accommodation and vice versa.
  • Lunch Voucher: Refuel and recharge during your busy fair schedule with our support for lunch vouchers redeemable at the fair’s restaurant.
  • Welcome Gala Dinner: Elevate your networking opportunities by joining our exclusive Welcome Gala Dinner. Connect and interact with esteemed representatives from state agencies and potential suppliers across key export industries.
  • B2B Matching: Connect with potential suppliers tailored to your interests and needs, fostering meaningful collaborations and facilitating productive business interactions.

Don’t miss the chance to meet hundreds of Vietnam’s most reputable manufacturers and exporters at the HCM City Export Fair 2024.

Free registration at https://hochiminhexport.com/

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of Ho Chi Minh City Export 2024

Media contact: Ms. Van Nguyenvannk@hawa.org.vn

————–

Follow us:

Website: https://hochiminhexport.com/

Facebook: HCM City Export – Hội chợ xuất khẩu TP.HCM

Instagram: Hochiminh Export

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/experience-the-best-of-vietnams-export-offerings-at-hcm-city-export-2024-this-may-302128423.html

SOURCE HCMC Department of Industry and Trade

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.