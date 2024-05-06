Family of missing Australians in Mexico to view remains

The family of two Australian brothers who went missing while on a surfing trip in Mexico have arrived in Baja California state and will be taken to view two bodies found at the bottom of a well.

The remains were found with a third body, and a corpse that had likely been there for some time, in the well on a cliff top in Baja Peninsula, on Mexico’s west coast, on Saturday.

Local authorities believe brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, and American Carter Rhoad, 30, were victims of a bungled robbery.

They said family members of the victims will view the bodies and try to identify the remains of two of the males.

“The probability that it’s them is very high,” chief state prosecutor María Elena Andrade Ramírez said, according to the AP newswire.

Investigators continue to search for additional evidence in an area where four bodies were found. Image by HANDOUT/SUPPLIED

The fourth body discovered in the well had been there for longer and was not believed to be linked to the case, Ms Andrade said.

Baja California prosecutors confirmed last week they were questioning three people over the case.

On Saturday, authorities said a criminal charge of forced disappearance, equivalent to kidnapping, had been laid against one of the three.

Mexican authorities’ preliminary hypothesis is that the arrested individuals attempted to carjack the foreigners and when the surfers resisted they were shot and their bodies dumped in the well.

A burnt-out ute was found near where the Robinson brothers and a US friend were camping. Image by HANDOUT/SUPPLIED

Investigators also found a burnt-out white ute, believed to be the vehicle in which the men were travelling when they disappeared.

The chief state prosecutor’s office said evidence found along with abandoned tents at a burnt-out campsite was linked to the three people being questioned about the missing foreigners.

Local news outlet Zeta reported the fourth body found in the well was believed to be that of the property’s owner, who had been missing for several weeks.

Four bodies were discovered in a well in a remote region of Baja California in Mexico. Image by Supplied/AAP PHOTOS

The Robinson brothers were travelling in the region on a surfing holiday when they failed to check into pre-arranged accommodation near the city of Ensenada.

In the wake of the disappearance, their mother Debra Robinson appealed for help to find her two sons and their US friend Mr Rhoad, saying she had not heard from them since Saturday.

“Callum is a type one diabetic so there is also a medical concern,” she wrote on Mexican social media.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has previously said the government was doing everything it could to support the family.

“I can indicate that our embassy in Mexico, as well as the Australian Federal Police, are working in support of local authorities, that my department is providing consular support to the families concerned,” she told reporters on Saturday.

The US State Department is also monitoring the investigation.

Both US and Australian authorities have urged people to exercise a high degree of caution when travelling to Baja California “due to the threat of violent crime”.

with Reuters and AP