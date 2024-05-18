AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylan May
Panthers centre Taylan May is facing allegations of domestic violence. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime

NRL player Taylan May faces domestic violence charges

Alex Mitchell and Jasper Bruce
May 18, 2024

Police have charged Penrith NRL player Taylan May over a domestic violence incident where he allegedly punched a woman in the face.

The Panthers star, 22, was arrested at 5am on Saturday in Penrith.

It is alleged he punched a woman who was known to him in the face and leg during an argument at a Sydney home on April 8.

Taylan May
 May has been bailed to appear in the Penrith Local Court on May 28. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

May has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of stalking or intimidating another person with the intention of causing them to fear physical or mental harm.

He has been bailed to appear in the Penrith Local Court on May 28.

Penrith confirmed they were aware of the incident and the subsequent charges.

“(The) Panthers have informed the NRL Integrity Unit and will co-operate throughout the process,” a club statement read.

“As this is a legal matter, the club will make no further comment at this stage.”

May has been stood down by Penrith as they prepare to face the Warriors on Sunday as part of the NRL’s Magic Round.

The centre has played all 30 of his first-grade games at Penrith, the powerhouse club that won the last three NRL premierships.

He is rated one of the NRL’s rising stars and signed a two-year contract extension with the Panthers in March.

As of Saturday afternoon, May had not been suspended by the NRL per its no-fault stand-down policy, but the integrity unit is investigating the matter.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

