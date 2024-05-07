AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Shanghai Jiao Tong University Offers Free Online Courses for International Learners, Joint Programs with Tmall of Alibaba and Dow Gain High Popularity

PRNewswire May 7, 2024

WEIHAI, China, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) is offering 50+ China-focused online courses and executive dialogues for FREE at its “Doing Business in China Online Courses & Learning Platform” (DBIC Online). Its joint certificate programs with Tmall of Alibaba and Dow, as well as its Business Chinese Program, have gained high popularity among international learners. This event is limited time offer till Aug. 31st, 2024.

DBIC Online, tailored specifically for international learners, is the first of its kind in China. Developed by ACEM of SJTU, this pioneering online learning platform offers you a wealth of English online courses, focusing on China-specific business ecology and practices. 

DBIC Online brings together professional knowledge from ACEM faculty as well as real-world industry insights from executive speakers. In addition to frontier lectures and executive dialogues, three programs are available at DBIC Online.

  • In partnership with Tmall of Aibaba, the renowned e-commerce giant in China, DBIC Online introduced the “Doing Marketing in China Certificate Program“, which aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of China’s dynamic consumer market.
  • In collaboration with Dow, a company focusing on ESG leadership to help deliver a sustainable future, DBIC Online launched the “Path to Carbon Neutral Certificate Program“, which aims to equip learners with essential skills and knowledge for achieving carbon neutrality in the low-carbon era.
  • To equip international learners with essential business Chinese skills, DBIC Online and School of Humanities of SJTU jointly introduced the “Advanced Business Chinese: In the Market” Program.

Learners have spoken highly of the courses at DBIC Online. “Absolutely to the point and comprehensive course on Chinese Economy. The case studies made it easier to understand well.” Shoaib Kahut says. “Precise guidance and inspiration for beginner of student for sustainability.” Irene Yao comments. More details can be found at DBIC Online official website https://online.acem.sjtu.edu.cn/DBIC.

Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) has long been a leader in Chinese business education, trailblazing a path towards becoming a world-class business school, rooted in China. Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), founded in 1896, is one of the three oldest Chinese universities and consistently ranked top five in the nation.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/shanghai-jiao-tong-university-offers-free-online-courses-for-international-learners-joint-programs-with-tmall-of-alibaba-and-dow-gain-high-popularity-302136626.html

SOURCE Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

