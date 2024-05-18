AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

“RING OF FIRE” AVAILABLE GLOBALLY ON DAZN IN OVER 200 TERRITORIES, INCLUDING UK & US

PRNewswire May 18, 2024

LONDON, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The biggest fight in boxing, this Saturday 18 May, starring WBC and Lineal Champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury vs WBO/IBF/WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, is available to watch live globally only on DAZN.

RING WALK TIMINGS: 

Tune in for the main broadcast at 5pm BST (6pm CET, 12pm ET) and watch the high-quality undercards build the excitement before the main event commence around 11:05pm BST (10.30 CET, 4.30 ET). See below for a ‘Brief Rundown of the Card’.

SATURDAY MAY 18:  

Fight 1 –  DAVID NYIKA v MICHAEL SEITZ
8          x          3 Minute Rounds           Cruiserweight 

Fight 2 –  SERGEY KOVALEV v ROBIN SIRWAN SAFAR
10         x          3 Minute Rounds           Light – Heavyweight 

Fight 3 –  MARK CHAMBERLAIN v JOSHUA WAHAB
12         x          3 Minute Rounds           Lightweight 

Fight 4 –  MOSES ITAUMA v IIJA MEZENCEV
10         x          3 Minute Rounds           Heavyweight 

Fight 5 –  FRANK SANCHEZ v AGIT KABAYEL
12         x          3 Minute Rounds           Heavyweight 

FIGHT 6 –  JOE CORDINA v ANTHONY CACACE
12         x          3 Minute Rounds Super Featherweight 

FIGHT 7 –  JAI OPETAIA v MAIRIS BREIDIS
10         x          3 Minute Rounds           Cruiserweight 

FIGHT 8 –  TYSON FURY v OLEKSANDR USYK
12         x          3 Minute Rounds           Heavyweight 

A BRIEF RUNDOWN OF THE CARD: 

–  The Main event will see the biggest fight in boxing – WBC and Lineal Champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury vs WBO/IBF/WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in a history-making showdown. The winner will become boxing’s first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion since Britain’s Lennox Lewis claimed that honour 24 years ago, in 1999, but this time four belts are on the line for the first time in history.

–  The undefeated Australian Jai Opetaia will take on three-time cruiserweight world champion Mairis Briedis for the IBF world championship and Ring Magazine belt in a rematch of their exhilarating action packed 2022 encounter.

–  Undefeated Welsh Olympian Joe Cordina will defend his IBF world super featherweight championship against IBO title holder, Northern Irishman Anthony Cacare.

–  Unbeaten German heavyweight star Agit Kabayel faces unbeaten Cuban Frank Sanchez as both return to Riyadh following their knockout victories on the ‘Day of Reckoning’ card in December in a WBC Final Eliminator.

–  Formidable young heavyweight star Moses Itauma, the World Amateur champion, who is tipped to become the future face of boxing’s marquee division, takes on Ilja Mezencev in his ninth fight in the professional ranks at the age of just 19.

–  Big punching 25-year-old UK lightweight sensation Mark Chamberlain will face the dangerous Nigerian Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab.

–  Sergey Kovalev – the former long-standing light heavyweight world champion – will go up against the undefeated Robin Sirwan Safar at cruiserweight.

–  Kicking off the show is New Zealand Olympian David Nyika when he faces Michael Seitz at cruiserweight.

IMAGERY:

The link contains complimentary imagery from fight week:

Arrivals https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/5nwz8kd2gpnxax7ekw7c0/ADrzkaSX1axhTHViGJGHUO4?rlkey=yfc2hkjaf1jhmra9opehrotvi&dl=0

Workout https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/j51ai4r50ntqqnyijis2h/AKsPwAv49_4O_NDGkQaA0qM?rlkey=7zs653v1i73waabsc08op6y7q&dl=0 

Presser https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i4f8zz307zo1gw0o6jbgh/AG2zJytPIm4kH9i2IXRfvd8?rlkey=xyo3wc5m2g84l76tyqt6jxlin&dl=0 

Weigh in https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0yflu8cy9sucqrn4sdilk/ADkMrqCgYAn03WWa3JMwNuE?rlkey=52lxeesj9ygdwjw5923zu5wto&dl=0 

Fight night https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/y7p5dc3rz3ek49m46etxo/ABkqnS3FjSC1eGNkm9ev8Vg?rlkey=s3mletjxr1pdtf3v1swuxnc9y&dl=0 

Please accredit Queensberry.  

COMMENTARY:

As the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN is thrilled to offer localised commentary across our key markets in 10+ languages.

Our English-language commentary team is unrivalled and boasts incredible expertise and experience from across the boxing scene. This line-up of experts will make up the core commentary experience in the UK, US, Canada and other worldwide markets.

  • Kate Abdo
  • Ade Oladipo
  • Lennox Lewis
  • Joseph Parker
  • Barry Jones
  • Darren Barker
  • Chris Mannix
  • Ali Drew
  • Todd Grisham
  • Mike Costello

US       

Commentary Language: English
DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc
Main Fight Start Time: 18:05 ET
Local Fighter: Octavio Pudivitr

Canada

Commentary Language: English           
DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc
Main Fight Start Time: 18:05 ET 

Australia         

Commentary Language: English
DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc    
Main Fight Start Time: 08:05 AEST        
Local Fighter: Jai Opetaia

New Zealand   

Commentary Language: English
DAZN Commentary Team: Kate Abdo, Ale Oladipo, Lennox Lewis etc
Main Fight Start Time: 10:05 NZST        
Local Fighter: David Nyika

Germany         

Commentary Language: German
DAZN Commentary Team:  Uli Hebel, Andreas Selak, Bernd Bönte          
Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET          
Local Fighters: Agit Kabayel, Ilja Mezencev, Michael Seitz

Italy     

Commentary Language: Italian 
DAZN Commentary Team: Niccolò Pavesi, Alessandro Duran, Guiseppe Albi      
Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET          

Spain  

Commentary Language: Spanish          
DAZN Commentary Team: Jaime Ugarte, Emilio Marquiegui, Álvaro Carrera, Tinin Rodriguez       
Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET          

France 

Commentary Language: French
DAZN Commentary Team:  Chris Genachte        
Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET          

Ukraine

Commentary Languages: Ukrainian/Russian      
DAZN Commentary Team:  Maks Didenko/ David Kuchashvili     
Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET         
Local Fighter: Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Lapin

Portugal          

Commentary Language: Portuguese     
DAZN Commentary Team: Pedro Matos, Jorge Silva      
Main Fight Start Time: 23:05 WET          

Saudi Arabia   

Commentary Language: Arabic 
DAZN Commentary Team: TBC
Main Fight Start Time: 01:05 AST           

Poland

Commentary Language: Polish 
DAZN Commentary Team: Jan Ciosek, Albert Sosnowski
Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET          

Belgium          

Commentary Language: French
DAZN Commentary Team: Chris Genachte         
Main Fight Start Time: 00:05 CET          

The fight can be purchased at DAZN.com or directly from the DAZN app on smart TVs, tablets, mobiles and games consoles.

A DAZN subscription gives you access to incredible archive boxing content and documentaries as well as 150+ unrivalled live fight nights each year, other fantastic combat sports and much more. 

Visit DAZN.com for more information and click here to find the PPV in your country.

This document contains all the information your readers will want to know about the upcoming Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk fight night. If you require any clarification, please contact:

SOURCE DAZN

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.