AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HUBLOT UNVEILS A UNIQUE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

PRNewswire May 18, 2024

Step into the Unico Experience, crafted to spotlight the Maison’s in-house chronograph movement. Participants in this digital realm can engage directly with a watchmaker to uncover Hublot’s profound passion for craftsmanship and high technology in a celebration of the brand’s commitment to the Art of Fusion.

NYON, Switzerland, May 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hublot consistently pushes technological boundaries to venture into uncharted territories and share them with their esteemed collectors. The Unico Experience invites guests to immerse themselves in a captivating environment, accessible via desktop or any mobile device, where they can admire the art of manufacturing timepieces equipped with the in-house Unico chronograph movement. Throughout the journey, a virtual watchmaker will engage, explain, and share the expertise required to craft Hublot’s timepieces. For select visitors, a real watchmaker will be the voice behind the digital twin, connecting live from the Manufacture in Nyon. This unique experience will be available exclusively from the 14th to the 18th of May, 2024.

Additionally, the Unico chronograph movement is intricately rendered in 3D, enabling guests to gain a comprehensive understanding of how the calibre HUB1280 operates once fully assembled.

At the end of the visit, a special configurator is accessible, allowing guests to design a bespoke timepiece powered by the Unico chronograph movement. Visitors can select from a variety of materials and sizes for the case, choose the bezel and dial colour, strap options and in turn create a fully customizable and personal watch. As a finishing detail, clients will have the opportunity to engrave the watch with a name, initial or date.

Through its ongoing partnership with Epic Games, the LVMH Group used Unreal Engine and MetaHuman technologies to humanise Hublot’s craftsmanship and deliver a detailed experience that provides unprecedented insight into and agency over the art of Swiss watchmaking. 

“We at Hublot are thrilled to introduce the Unico Experience, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of watchmaking. This immersive journey not only showcases our iconic Unico in-house chronograph movement but also offers our esteemed collectors an unprecedented opportunity to engage with our watchmakers in a digital realm. The special configurator marks an exciting milestone, allowing our guests to tailor their own unique Big Bang. This exclusive event underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation and personalized luxury experiences for our valued clients.” Ricardo Guadalupe HUBLOT CEO

Link to the Unico Experience:

https://theunicoexperience.hublot.com

HUBLOT

Hublot is a Swiss watch manufacturer founded in 1980 and based in Nyon. For its first ever timepiece, this fundamentally disruptive company combined gold with a rubber strap in a case with a design inspired by a ship’s porthole (hublot in French). Thus, the Art of Fusion was born, blending tradition, innovation, craftsmanship, worlds and talents. It became the brand’s aesthetic and technical signature.

This identity was strengthened in 2005 with the Big Bang, which attested to an unrivalled know-how in terms of complications, manufacture movements and state-of-the-art materials. Carbon, titanium, ceramic and sapphire have been developed on this model to technical extremes.

This ground-breaking, high-quality approach to watchmaking is summed up in its philosophy ‘Be First, Unique and Different.’ It gradually led to other collections with innovative designs: Classic Fusion, Spirit of Big Bang, Square Bang and Manufacture Pieces. These draw on high levels of craftsmanship, both in terms of the materials so dear to Hublot (such as Magic Gold, brightly-coloured ceramics and sapphires) and its manufacture movements (Unico chronograph, Meca-10 and high complications such as the Tourbillon, the Cathedral Minute Repeater and the specific Manufacture Pieces movements).

Hublot’s world extends to powerful partnerships including football. ‘Hublot Loves Football’ has become the slogan at the world’s biggest sporting events (such as the FIFA World CupTM, Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA EUROTM) and through its ambassadors. This love of football continues in art, design, music, sport, fine dining and sailing. Lastly, Hublot’s implication in joint environmental projects with SORAI and Polar Pod reflects its concern for the issues of the day.

Over 135 boutiques around the world share Hublot’s fervour and values, alongside the Hublot.com e-commerce site.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8DJnaxvsnk

The Hublot Unico Experience

 

The Hublot Unico Experience

 

The Hublot Unico Experience

 

The Hublot Unico Experience

 

SOURCE HUBLOT S.A.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.