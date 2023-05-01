AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Clinician to participate at Digital Health Festival 2023 in Melbourne

PRNewswire May 1, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Clinician, a global healthcare company redefining how care is measured and delivered, announced that they will be participating in the 2023 Digital Health Festival in Melbourne on the 6-7 June, 2023. Digital Health Festival is Australia’s largest digital health transformation event, bringing together more than 4000 attendees and 250 speakers over 2 days.

As a sponsor of the event, The Clinician team will be showcasing their healthcare solutions on the exhibition floor at booth F18 and will be hosting a dedicated roundtable for attendees to learn more about the implementation of patient reported outcome and experience measures (PROMs and PREMs).

“Given the diversity of stakeholders that the Digital Health Festival brings together, this event is a great opportunity to connect with the entire healthcare ecosystem in one place. We are looking forward to engaging with new and existing healthcare partners, sharing learnings from our experience globally, and contributing to the discussion on the future of healthcare in Australia and abroad” said Dr. Ron Tenenbaum, co-founder and CEO of The Clinician.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with one of The Clinician team members at Digital Health Festival 2023, get in touch via this link.

About The Clinician

The Clinician is a healthcare company that helps organisations globally to create more connected, convenient and patient-centred care journeys. The Clinician’s integrated health platform, ZEDOC, enables care teams to digitally monitor, inform and empower patients along their entire healthcare journey, from the comfort of their own homes. By supporting timely exchange of patient health outcomes, experiences and educational content between clinical visits, The Clinician provides care teams and patients with real-time, actionable information to improve health outcomes and experiences while reducing administrative burden.

To learn more, visit theclinician.com or follow us on LinkedIn

For Media Enquiries

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-clinician-to-participate-at-digital-health-festival-2023-in-melbourne-301811877.html

SOURCE The Clinician

