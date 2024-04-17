TASK signs Sushi Sushi to deliver all-encompassing enterprise solution

SYDNEY, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TASK Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TSK) is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Sushi Sushi, one of Australia’s largest and most loved sushi brands, to deploy the TASK end-to-end transaction management platform, inclusive of both in-store and digital platforms, across the Sushi Sushi network of almost 180 stores, internationally.

After an extensive evaluation process to examine the marketplace and competitive landscape, TASK was earmarked as an early frontrunner, and following a thorough due diligence process, we were delighted to be chosen as a major partner to Sushi Sushi. TASK’s wide-ranging consumer touch points, the nature of its integrated solution from a single provider offering storefront transaction management, centralised web-delivered enterprise control, mobile order and pay expertise, third-party delivery direct integrations and industry-leading loyalty engines, all contributed to Sushi Sushi’s decision to select TASK.

Anthony Sok, General Manager IT at Sushi Sushi, said:

“We’re pumped to announce our partnership with TASK. As pioneers of the Australian Sushi category, we were seeking a partner with extensive industry presence who could help us continue to drive success for our franchise network and deliver leading customer experiences. TASK has a proven track record spanning over fifteen years, delivering feature-rich solutions. Their dynamic road map aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and ultimately, it was their forward-thinking approach to innovation that made them our ideal partner. With TASK we will be able to really tap into beaconing technology and deliver an empowering omni-channel user experience for both our customers and store teams.”

Dean Houden, General Manager at TASK, said:

“TASK is thrilled to be selected by such a well-regarded and fast-growing brand in Sushi Sushi. It’s wonderful to see all of our research and development culminating in an all-encompassing enterprise solution that facilitates success for our valued clients by enhancing their customers’ experience.”

About Sushi Sushi

Sushi Sushi is an Australian success story. For more than 26 years we’ve been pioneering the Aussie sushi category and celebrating guilt-free fun with our customers. As champions of local produce and flavours, we’re known for our high-quality ingredients and diverse menu. Found in shopping centres, on the high streets, in universities, supermarkets, hospitals and airports, Sushi Sushi has established a strong presence in key locations, providing convenient access across Australia.

About TASK

TASK is the transaction management platform for a wide range of large enterprise clients including stadiums, food service companies and multi-national restaurant chains. TASK’s power is in its platform, owning every customer transaction and touchpoint across Point of Sale, Kiosks, Online Ordering, Loyalty, Mobile app and other engagement products.

