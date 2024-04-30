AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

HKEX Welcomes Asia’s First Spot Virtual Asset ETFs

PRNewswire April 30, 2024

HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to welcome the listing of Asia’s first Spot Virtual Asset (VA) ETFs on 30 April (Hong Kong time), adding to the diversity of products in Hong Kong’s markets and further supporting the city’s position as the region’s leading ETF marketplace by offering investors even more choice.

HKEX Head of Equities Product Development, Brian Roberts, said: “The introduction of Spot VA ETFs in Hong Kong is the latest exciting addition to HKEX’s diverse and vibrant ETP ecosystem, providing investors with access to a new asset class. Following the success of VA Futures ETFs, the listing of Asia’s first spot VA ETFs will further enhance the product diversity and liquidity of the Hong Kong ETP market. We look forward to continue working closely with our stakeholders with a view to launching more products to our international marketplace.”

Investor interest in virtual asset ETFs has grown since VA Futures ETFs were first launched in late 2022. In the first quarter of 2024, the combined average daily turnover (ADT) for the three VA Futures ETFs listed in Hong Kong reached $51.3 million, up from $8.9 million a year earlier. Additionally, these three VA futures ETFs attracted $529 million in net inflows during the first quarter.

Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), including ETFs and Leveraged and Inverse Products (L&I Products), remain one of the fastest-growing segments in HKEX’s markets, with the diversity of products available in Hong Kong continuing to expand over the last year. These include welcoming Asia Pacific’s first Saudi Arabian ETF, Hong Kong’s first ever listings of Covered Call ETFs, part of the 16 new ETFs introduced in 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024, bringing the total to 179.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code: 388) and one of the world’s leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metal Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of the world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress its markets and the communities it supports for the prosperity of all.

www.hkexgroup.com

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.