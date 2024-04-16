AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • joint venture

Fiat infrastructure Leader Banxa join forces with Venom foundation in offering Venom-supported tokens access to its global Fiat rails

PRNewswire April 16, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fiat infrastructure leader Banxa will add Venom-supported tokens to its Fiat onramp infrastructure, used by leading crypto exchanges such as Okx, Kucoin, Gate.IO, Bybit and others.

Integrating Venom foundation network to the Banxa Fiat rails will further boost the business value Venom presents to its Dapps and token developers community. The companies will launch and offer this value proposition to the Venom TokenForge hackathon participants this week in Dubai. Join the event at https://tokenforge.gg/.

Commenting on the cooperation, Venom foundation CEO, Christopher Louis Tsu said: “We are excited to add even more business value to our token partners by offering global Fiat access to users with Banxa onramp network. Venom has launched the most scalable layer zero blockchain network for Defi and payment Dapps and offers unique business value and monetization support for its community”.

 

About Banxa

Banxa is the leading infrastructure provider for enabling embedded crypto – empowering businesses to take control of their crypto journey. Through an extensive and growing network of global and local payment solutions and regulatory licenses, Banxa helps businesses provide seamless integration of crypto and fiat for global audiences with lower fees and higher conversion rates. Headquartered in the USA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the Banxa team is building for a world where global commerce is run on digital assets. For further information visit www.banxa.com

 

About Venom Foundation

The mission of Venom Foundation is to bring transparency and innovation to the industry as a leading global blockchain company. We aim to provide infrastructure for governments and web3 projects while empowering emerging economies in the Middle East and North Africa with our unique technology. For further information visit https://venom.foundation/

Contact for Venom foundation: media@venom.network

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fiat-infrastructure-leader-banxa-join-forces-with-venom-foundation-in-offering-venom-supported-tokens-access-to-its-global-fiat-rails-302118017.html

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.