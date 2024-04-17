AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
135th Canton Fair Showcases New Quality Productive Forces, Revolutionizing Electronics & Appliance Sector

PRNewswire April 17, 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 135th China Import and Export Fair (“Canton Fair” or “the Fair”) kicked off its Phase 1 to widespread acclaim, spotlighting groundbreaking new quality productive forces as its centerpiece. A plethora of innovative enterprises, characterized by advanced productivity and superior quality, have gathered to unveil the new “magnetic force” within the industry. The Electronics & Appliances section stood out with over 3100 exhibitors, demonstrating the immense productive power unleashed by new technologies and models.

Zhuoyuan Co., Ltd., a pioneering company in the VR field, showcased its cutting-edge VR devices enabled by new quality productive forces. The company possesses numerous core technologies, including dynamic control technology with servo-driven crank transmission and sensor technology for detecting human motion. The VR Magic UFO features patented crank technology and 360° all-around rotation technology, and it comes with special effects like vibration on the back, blowing air, and tap-to-shoot, providing an experience that is both immersive and more genuinely entertaining. For more detailed information, please visit https://goo.su/ovp5.

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd., specializing in innovative R&D, is deeply invested in the design and manufacture of service robots, dedicated to leveraging intelligent technology to create a new world for the future. In its latest showcase at the Canton Fair, ECOVACS debuts its DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI robot vacuum cleaner as proof of their commitment to developing new quality productive forces. This product promises consumers an intelligent cleaning solution thanks to its TruEdge adaptive edge mopping technology and ZeroTangle teeth arrays design. Click https://goo.su/6SUeDTR for more information.

Ansjer Electronics Co., Ltd. has carved a niche in the development and manufacturing of digital, networked, and high-definition intelligent video surveillance products. Its C519M two-way video call camera has captured the industry’s attention with its functional and technologically innovative characteristics. This cutting-edge smart video call camera is not just equipped with a 2.5K high-definition color screen for sharp and detailed imagery, but also supports straightforward two-way video calling through either a button or gestures. Moreover, it boasts a suite of AI learning algorithms, including human detection and gesture recognition, and offers human tracking functionality, simplifying the process of subject identification and locking. More information can be read from https://goo.su/3GEQ3.

These showcases are just glimpses into how companies are leveraging new quality productive forces to redefine industry standards and consumer expectations in electronics and appliances at the 135th Canton Fair. Please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 for more information.

 

 

 

SOURCE Canton Fair

