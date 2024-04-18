Milliken & Company Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Company discloses assessment of sustainability metrics and targets

SPARTANBURG, S.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company today released its sixth annual sustainability report that discloses performance against its 2025 Sustainability Goals and 2030 net-zero targets. The report details the company’s key impacts across its people, product, planet, and net-zero measures.

“Milliken’s sustainability commitments are marked by steady progress — sometimes fast, sometimes slow, but always moving toward our purpose of making a positive impact for generations to come,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. “In our annual sustainability report, we share what’s working, embrace what we’ve not yet solved, and stand strong in our belief that meaningful progress is possible. This is no small task, and we recognize all who are on this journey with us.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report includes updates on each of Milliken’s key impact areas, including:

People : The company focused on protecting associates by reducing lost-time incident rates, strengthened its commitment to an inclusive supply chain by hosting its inaugural Supplier Diversity Event, and surpassed its goal of serving 100,000 community volunteer hours one year ahead of schedule.

Product : Milliken used sustainability assessments to analyze all new products and made measurable gains in its multi-year commitment to address end-of-life challenges for plastics.

Planet : Investments in cogeneration, energy efficiency, and renewable energy procurement are keeping the company ahead of schedule relative to its 2025 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and renewable energy goals; however, paths to achieve 2025 landfill and water reduction goals have proven more challenging.

Net-Zero: Five years of progress on GHG and renewable goals have helped Milliken progress toward its 2030 scope 1 and 2 net-zero targets, and the company has improved its scope 3 accounting to allow for a more detailed and accurate perspective on value chain emissions.

“Documenting our impact and capturing lessons learned not only reflects our commitment to transparency, but it also provides valuable perspective on our progress,” said Kasel Knight, SVP, General Counsel and head of sustainability at Milliken. “More than an account of what we’ve done and what we still have to do, our annual sustainability report allows us to look at the complete picture of the journey we’re on and reaffirm our commitment to seeing it through.”

Milliken’s 2023 Sustainability Report can be found at milliken.com/sustainability, alongside additional net-zero resources and prior years’ reports.

About Milliken

