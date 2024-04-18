Siriraj Hospital Shines Spotlight on TAVI Procedure as Alternative for High-Risk Patients Requiring Aortic Valve Replacement

BANGKOK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Siriraj Hospital, a leading healthcare institution in Thailand, stands at the forefront of aortic valve disease treatment with Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI). The minimally invasive procedure significantly reduces surgical trauma and post-surgery recovery time when compared to open-heart surgery, offering a viable option for high-risk patients.

Aortic stenosis is the abnormal narrowing of the aortic valve that interferes with regular blood flow, leading to symptoms such as chest pain, fainting, or pulmonary edema. It poses a significant health challenge as one of the most prevalent valvular disorders in Southeast Asia. Patients with aortic stenosis face a mortality rate of 50% within two years if left untreated.

Open-heart surgery has been the preferred treatment for aortic stenosis. However, its invasive nature and prolonged recovery often rule out elderly and medically compromised patients. In 2010, Siriraj Hospital was the first hospital in Thailand to introduce the TAVI procedure for patients who could not receive a surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). Siriraj Hospital now offers TAVI as a treatment option to patients with intermediate risks for SAVR and patients over 80 years old.

Assoc. Prof. Nattawut Wongpraparat, Interventional Cardiologist at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, said, “The advantage of this procedure lies in its minimal invasiveness, resulting in a surgical wound of only about one centimeter. This significantly reduces blood loss and minimizes trauma on surrounding tissues.”

During a TAVI procedure, the surgeon team inserts a small catheter through a tiny incision in the patient’s groin area. The catheter is then guided through the aorta to the heart, where an artificial heart valve is inflated to replace the existing faulty valve.

“Patients only require a one-day hospitalization after the TAVI procedure, unlike open-heart surgery, which requires the use of a ventilator and ICU admission and takes weeks to recover. TAVI significantly shortens hospital stays, allowing patients to enjoy more meaningful time with their families,” added Assoc. Prof. Nattawut.

The Siriraj Heart Team comprises talented cardiac experts who are committed to tailoring personalized treatment planning that prioritizes patient safety. Pre-procedure, each patient receives a thorough risk assessment and has an optimal treatment plan designed for them by the specialist staff.

Siriraj Hospital also specializes in other cardiac procedures such as Transcatheter Pulmonic Valve Replacement (TVPR) for pulmonary valve regurgitation, Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve-in-Valve Replacement for tricuspid valve malfunction, and MitralClip procedures to treat mitral stenosis and mitral regurgitation.

To date, Siriraj Hospital has successfully completed the TAVI procedure for 308 patients from diverse ages and cultural backgrounds. According to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons of Thailand, Siriraj Hospital performed the TAVI procedure 89 times in 2023, accounting for 23% of the overall TAVI procedures in Thailand. Siriraj Hospital is fully prepared to elevate treatment standards through initiatives such as its international partnership with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This collaboration emphasizes comprehensive patient assessments, comorbidity identification, and specialized care for high-risk individuals. These concerted efforts underscore Siriraj Hospitals’ commitment to advancing cardiac care and delivering top-tier healthcare services to all.

Contact information:

Her Majesty Cardiac Center Building, SIRIRAJ hospital, 7th Floor

Tel.: +662-4197000 (6070-3, 6078)

About Siriraj Hospital

Established in 1888, Siriraj Hospital is Thailand’s oldest and largest healthcare institution, affiliated with the prestigious Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University. As a leading specialist referral hospital, it annually trains 300 medical students, fostering the next generation of healthcare professionals. With a capacity of over 2,000 beds, the hospital provides advanced medical services to more than three million patients annually. Its legacy is rooted in a commitment to excellence, compassion, and innovation. Siriraj Hospital continues to be a pillar of healthcare in Thai society, blending tradition with modernity to provide exceptional medical care for the community.

