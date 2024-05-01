AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Mitch Marsh.
Mitch Marsh will captain Australia at the upcoming T20 World Cup. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Marsh T20 captain but Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss out

Scott Bailey May 1, 2024

Mitch Marsh has been appointed as Australia’s men’s Twenty20 captain, set to lead a squad to the World Cup that does not include Steve Smith or Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Selectors officially confirmed Marsh’s appointment on Wednesday, succeeding Aaron Finch after several players juggled the role in the past 18 months.

After captaining Australia on recent tours, Marsh’s first full-time appointment will be at next month’s World Cup in the Caribbean and United States.

He will go there without Smith or Fraser-McGurk, with the pair overlooked in Australia’s provisional 15-man squad.

Smith’s axing marks the first time he has not been picked for an Australia squad on form in more than a decade. 

He last missed a World Cup in any format in 2012.

Steve Smith.
 Steve Smith will miss a World Cup with Australia for the first time since 2012. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

The 34-year-old had hoped to open in this year’s tournament, but had always been at long odds given the country’s depth in that position.

Fraser-McGurk’s absence is more controversial, given his stunning form in the Indian Premier League.

The opener’s strike-rate of 233.33 is the best of any player in the tournament with 100 or more runs, after bursting onto the scene for Delhi.

But that has not been enough to crack Australia’s side, with Travis Head and David Warner most likely to open at the World Cup.

Marsh is expected to bat at No.3 in Australia’s best XI, with Glenn Maxwell at No.4.

There had been the option of batting Fraser-McGurk lower down the order as a finisher, but Tim David has instead held his spot in the squad.

Marcus Stoinis is also included as an allrounder who can act as a finisher, while Australia have selected two wicketkeepers in Matt Wade and Josh Inglis.

Ashton Agar has been named alongside Adam Zampa as a second spinner on wickets expected to turn, while Nathan Ellis is the fourth quick behind the regular three.

“The batting options available allow a tailored approach to each venue and opponent,” chief selector George Bailey said.

“Steve Smith, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett were all part of long conversations, along with several others, including Jake Fraser-McGurk who is yet to play T20 International cricket but continues to impress and is developing rapidly.”

Officials have until May 25 to alter their squad without ICC approval. 

Victory in the upcoming tournament would make Australia world champions across all men’s and women’s formats.

AUSTRALIA’S PROVISIONAL 15-MAN SQUAD FOR T20 WORLD CUP

Mitch Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis,  Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matt Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.