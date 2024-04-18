Hamad International Airport Recognised as the “World’s Best Airport” at the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards

The gateway to Qatar was also named ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time in a row, and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the tenth consecutive year

DOHA, Qatar, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hamad International Airport (DOH) has again secured its position as the “World’s Best Airport” by the prestigious 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards held at the Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany. The airport also clinched the title of ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’ for the second time in a row and “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the tenth consecutive year.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, who spearheaded the development and growth of Hamad International Airport over the past decade, said: “This is a remarkable achievement for Hamad International Airport, as it celebrates its 10th anniversary of operational excellence, connecting passengers seamlessly from all around the world. It is a testament to the dedication of our team and partners, who have contributed to providing passengers with the finest travel experience. Our continuous investment in our facilities and pioneering initiatives in retail and hospitality has made this achievement possible.”

Al-Meer continued: “At the heart of our growth strategy lies the passengers’ journey, their evolving needs, and our commitment to meeting and exceeding their expectations. We have introduced a diverse range of experiences at the airport, including ‘Souq Al Matar’, ‘Orchard’ and high-end lounges. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the industry to maintain our position as the world’s premier airport.”

Hamad International Airport achieved a significant milestone in 2023, witnessing an exceptional surge in passenger traffic. Serving over 45 million passengers, the airport experienced a remarkable 31% increase compared to the previous year. The airport also welcomed new esteemed airline partners, including Vistara, Iberia, Xiamen Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, and Japan Airlines, and serves over 250 destinations, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flights.

As Hamad International Airport approaches its milestone 10th year of operations, it anticipates a bustling 2024. The airport also aims to enhance sustainability efforts through investments in new technologies and pioneering industry-first initiatives, further solidifying its position as a leader in the aviation industry.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

