AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Wayne Bennett.
Dolphins boss Wayne Bennett is keen to discuss the newly vacant head coach role at South Sydney. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

‘Top of the list’: Bennett keen to hear from Souths

Jasper Bruce and Joel Gould
May 1, 2024

Wayne Bennett has confirmed he is interested in a fairytale return to the Rabbitohs as South Sydney go all-in on pursuing the seven-time NRL premiership-winning coach.

Souths chief executive Blake Solly has indicated Bennett sits “top of the list” of potential successors to Jason Demetriou, who was sacked on Tuesday following 12 months of poor results.

The Rabbitohs are hoping to appoint a new coach for 2025 in a matter of weeks and have pledged an “exhaustive process” to find an experienced campaigner.

“We’ll take as long as it needs, but we’d probably prefer to have it done in weeks, not months,” Solly said on Wednesday.

“(The new head coach) will be experienced. They don’t necessarily have to be experienced coaching in the NRL.

“(But) we’re not going to go with a coach who hasn’t coached first-team football before.”

Bennett has been linked with a return for weeks as the Rabbitohs have slumped to last spot with one win through the opening eight rounds.

Wayne Bennett during his time as South Sydney coach.
 Bennett took the Rabbitohs to the grand final in 2021. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS 

The coach was Demetriou’s predecessor, guiding the Rabbitohs to a narrow grand final loss against Penrith in 2021 – his last season in charge.

The core of the club’s current roster were on the books during Bennett’s three seasons at Souths, all of which stretched to at least the preliminary finals.

The 74-year-old is due to step down at the Dolphins at the end of the season.

AAP understands Bennett informed the Dolphins on Wednesday he was interested in speaking to the Rabbitohs.

Long-time Souths assistant Ben Hornby, interim coach for Thursday’s clash with Penrith and the rest of 2024, appears unlikely to be considered.

Ex-Wallabies boss Michael Cheika, Souths’ most-recent premiership-winning coach Michael Maguire and Super League guru Steve McNamara have all been floated as other options.

Jason Demetriou on his last day at Souths.
 Jason Demetriou was on Tuesday relieved of his duties at Souths. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

But speaking on 2GB, Solly said Bennett was “top of the list” of prospective coaches, though the club had yet to make a formal approach.

“Wayne had great success here, left the club on very good terms,” Solly told reporters on Wednesday. 

“We’ll speak to Wayne and if he’s available and interested, certainly we’ll progress that.

“He left the place in very good shape when he left. 

“He got us through some really difficult times during COVID, a bit of a restructure of the playing group when John (Sutton) and Greg (Inglis) and Sam (Burgess) retired. 

“He was a pleasure to work with.”

Solly said Bennett’s proven ability to get the best out of fullback Latrell Mitchell and five-eighth Cody Walker was worthy of strong consideration.

The star pair are enduring miserable individual campaigns.

Blake Solly
 The Rabbitohs will undertake an “exhaustive process” to find a new coach, CEO Blake Solly says. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS 

Solly acknowledged the Rabbitohs had a “unique playing group” that required careful management.

An assistant under Bennett and Demetriou, Burgess looks unlikely to make a return to Souths in 2025.

The legendary Rabbitohs forward was an assistant under Bennett and Demetriou, but left last season amid reports of a falling out with the head coach over perceived preferential treatment for Walker and Mitchell.

He is now coaching English side Warrington, with his contract due to expire at the end of 2025.

“We wouldn’t want to disrupt that,” Solly said.

“My view is that (Warrington) is Sam’s opportunity to show the world that he can coach. We wish him every success with that.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.