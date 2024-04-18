AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Group-IB takes part in a global operation to cripple Canadian Phishing-as-a-Service provider LabHost

PRNewswire April 19, 2024

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Group-IB, a leading cybersecurity company aimed at investigating, preventing, and fight digital crime announced today that it participated in a coordinated global takedown operation against prominent Canadian Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS) provider LabHost, which has led to the arrest of 37 suspects across the United Kingdom and around the world by law enforcement agencies. As part of the operation, Group-IB also conducted an extensive analysis of LabHost’s criminal history and infrastructure, including insights into LabHost’s administrative platform and the services it provides to its purported user base which exceeds 2,000 subscribers worldwide, who illegally obtained around 480,000 card numbers, 64,000 pin numbers, and over 1 million passwords from victims used for websites and other online services, according to law enforcement agencies.

“By leveraging our Threat Intelligence and Digital Risk Protection, we are able to identify and monitor phishing attacks and websites like those deployed by LabHost and its subscribers around the world, enabling us to actively alert and protect our customers, and in turn, their customers as well,” said Dmitry Volkov, Chief Executive Officer of Group-IB. “Today’s takedown operation demonstrates the agility and responsiveness of our decentralized Digital Crime Resistance Centers, and how quickly we can provide immediate and local assistance wherever our customers may be.”

First uncovered in late 2021, LabHost emerged as a fully automated Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS) platform, streamlining the creation of phishing websites meticulously mirroring the interface and functionality of prominent banking, postal, and financial entities, aimed at intercepting, seizing, and profiting from users’ personal, credit card, and online banking credentials. Users are prompted to select from various “membership plans,” tailored to target businesses and individuals in either the United States and Canada, or globally, akin to mobile subscription models. These plans encompass “standard,” “premium,” and “world membership” tiers, priced between US$179 and US$300 monthly, with options for monthly, quarterly, or annual billing cycles.

 

For media inquiries, please contact pr@group-ib.com

SOURCE Group-IB

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.