E.BOEHM ENTERS THE WORLD OF LUXURY BY CREATING RESPONSIBLE TEXTILE ART BASED ON NETTLE

PRNewswire April 26, 2024

Breaking with luxury standards, the Maison’s new collection adopts an ethical approach and reasserts its commitment to social and ecological issues.

COLMAR, France, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In unveiling its new collection, “La Récolte Sauvage” (The Wild Harvest), based on nettle fibre, the young Maison E.BOEHM  is calling for a new economic, social and environmental balance. “This harvest is an invitation to produce differently, with greater respect for Nature, its resources, mankind and the environment”, says Eric Boehm.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9264651-e-boehm-luxury-responsible-textile-art-based-on-nettle/

E.BOEHM’s “La Récolte Sauvage” is human, authentic, and activist. It works with communities in Nepal that have mastered ancestral, artisanal, and disruptive know-how based on nettle fibre. The Maison of E.BOEHM is based on the refined creation and development of around forty plant dyes inspired by Paul Gout, an eighteenth-century master dyer and the former Manufacture Royale de Bize Director.

Signs of a change of direction

“Nettle became my transformation project after more than 30 years as a textile engineer and more than 16 years of research and meetings”, confirms Eric Boehm. The artist, then industrial director for a textile company, found nettle to be an excellent substitute material in the middle of the global cotton crisis in 2008. Reading Paul-Auguste Favier’s book “Les Orties Textiles”, published in 1880, triggered his interest. The artist then recognised his surname in “Boehmeria”, the name of a variety of nettle created by the botanist Boehmer. These revelations became the anchor for E.BOEHM – Art Textile.

Nurturing and sustainable Mother Earth

“La Récolte Sauvage” comprises ‘velvet mosaics’ subtly laid out in a portable case, like the Japanese Bento stackable lunch boxes. The designers at Maison E.BOEHM are inviting aesthetic explorers to connect with the abundant and nurturing Earth and to draw inspiration from these techniques and textures in their tailor-made, responsible, and sustainable interior design (rugs, coverings, fabrics). They are a tribute to careful, handmade work. With its inherent superiority and adaptability, nettle holds immense potential for various luxury sectors. From fashion to accessories and even packaging, its versatility knows no bounds.

Certified and fair-trade materials

Maison E.BOEHM uses materials suitable for the residential and public sectors, including carpets, wall art, and interior architecture. They have high levels of certification in terms of use class, luxury, and fire resistance and are fair-trade certified (Label Step certified partner).

As the seasons go by, let’s borrow from Nature what she offers us: rich, surprising, and unique resources.

About the Maison E.BOEHM brand:

https://eboehm.fr/la-marque/le-studio/

About Eric Boehm :

https://eboehm.fr/la-marque/portrait/ 

Media Contact :

Claudia Vasquez 
Press consultant on behalf of Maison E.BOEHM
Origenal Story agency
Barcelona
E-mail:  claudia@origenalstory.com

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2395086/Video_MaisonEBoehm.mp4

Photo taken at one of the French textile company DMC factories, founded in 1746 (in Pfastatt, Alsace, France). © Photo Grégory Tachet

 

 

Maison E.BOEHM Logo

 

SOURCE Maison E.BOEHM

