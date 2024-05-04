SINOTRUK Hosts Corporate Open Day Event: Inviting Employees and Their Families to Witness the Fruits of Development

JINAN, China, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 1st, in celebration of International Labor Day, SINOTRUK hosted its “Open Day” event, welcoming employees and their families to experience firsthand the company’s progress and development. The event aimed to bolster employees’ pride in their careers and showcase the company’s commitment to employee well-being. Tan Xuguang, Chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group and SINOTRUK Group, graced the occasion, engaging warmly with employees and their families.

The event venue buzzed with excitement as the sprawling Sinotruk Park transformed into a hub of delight. Families visiting the SINOTRUK Museum were awestruck by its rich history, while the park itself, resembling a lush garden, showcased 52 display panels narrating Sinotruk’s remarkable journey of development. The day was filled with engaging activities like the “Rolling Forward” competitive games, interactive events such as “Together we plant the future”, featuring green plant sowing, as well as the lively “Vitality Blooming” flash mob dance. Additionally, attendees indulged in special snacks at the “Gourmet Station”, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The SINOTRUK Open Day event boasted a record-breaking scale with a total of 15 activity areas, marking a historic milestone in both personnel attendance and activity diversity. The event’s route commenced at the Sinotruk Museum, meandered through the Sinotruk Park, and culminated at the Future Science and Technology Exhibition Hall. This symbolic journey symbolized Sinotruk’s evolution from its storied past, enduring challenges with resilience, embracing joy along the way, and charting a course towards a promising future.

As China’s largest heavy-duty vehicle manufacturer, SINOTRUK Group achieves annual sales exceeding 300,000 vehicles and surpasses $10 billion in annual revenue. Its extensive product line encompasses a comprehensive range of commercial vehicles, including heavy-duty, medium-duty, and light-duty vehicles, alongside passenger cars, special vehicles, SUVs, and pickup trucks. These products are distributed across more than 110 countries and regions worldwide.

The remarkable success of SINOTRUK is attributable to its exceptional workforce. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to providing employees with long-term career prospects, diverse vocational training opportunities, and a supportive office environment that fosters a sense of tolerance, understanding, and respect.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sinotruk-hosts-corporate-open-day-event-inviting-employees-and-their-families-to-witness-the-fruits-of-development-302136107.html

SOURCE Sinotruk