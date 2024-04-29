Ribbon and SURF Achieve Interoperable 2x400GbE Transport via Single 800G Wavelength over Brownfield 1,650km Amsterdam-Geneva Link

Proves optimal transport ability of 140Gbaud transmission, enabling current and future data-intensive research

PLANO, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that in cooperation with SURF, the collaborative organization for IT in Dutch education and research, it has successfully achieved 800G over a brownfield 1,650 km fiber optic link connecting research institutes including Nikhef with The Large Hadron Collider located on the CERN campus in Geneva.

“We are proud to collaborate with our partner Ribbon in this successful and innovative trial, which pushes the boundaries of our current fiber and shows us what is technically possible with Ribbon’s equipment,” said Harold Teunissen, Director Network & Campus at SURF. “This trial signifies a crucial step forward as we gear up our network to cater to the future needs of scientific research and education in the Netherlands and beyond.”

The trial demonstrated a number of Ribbon’s advanced transport solutions:

Apollo TM800_2, which uses industry-leading 5nm-140Gbaud transmission technology to deliver capacity-reach optimized 800G transport.

Apollo Open Optical Line Systems, which include hybrid EDFA-Raman amplifiers that maximize the capacity of SURF’s brownfield G655 and G652 fiber, and have a proven ability to carry third-party vendor wavelengths.

NPT 2400 metro router, which is interoperable with SURF’s network and delivered 2x400GbE uplinks running EVPN services on top of BGP to 8x100G ports on that network.

“We’re excited to work with SURF to demonstrate how they can deliver advanced transport services to their research and education partners over the existing infrastructure,” said Sam Bucci, COO and EVP, Ribbon. “We’re proud to deliver innovative solutions that contribute to the advancement of science.”

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today’s smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

