Angel Yeast Publishes 2023 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

PRNewswire April 29, 2024

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world’s leading yeast manufacturer, has released its 2023 CSR Report (the “Report”). The Report highlights the company’s mission and vision, advancements in international expansion, intelligent and digital strategies, patent development, social responsibility efforts, and initiatives for employee growth and development.

The Report details Angel Yeast’s pursuit of balanced and harmonious development with the employees, society, and nature, and its unremitting efforts to fulfill social responsibilities and giving back to society with concrete actions.

Leading sustainable development to build a greener future

In 2023, Angel Yeast continued to promote cleaner production and lowered all energy consumption and pollutant emission indicators – its comprehensive energy consumption per unit of product has decreased by 0.9 percent year-on-year, while cutting 190,100 tons of carbon through various actions.

The group has increased investment into environmental protection and optimized existing treatment facilities, with the full installation of energy-saving equipment and implementation of energy conservation technologies, as well as waste heat and pressure recovery, it has achieved energy-saving and carbon reduction goals.

Angel Yeast is actively monitoring its environmental impact by employing manual lab testing, commissioned monitoring, and online methods to track wastewater, exhaust gas, and noise emissions.

The company places a high priority on employee safety and well-being, conducting 1,623 safety training sessions for 104,481 attendees and 609 emergency drills involving 22,313 participants in 2023. Additionally, Angel Yeast is committed to social welfare, demonstrated by passing the ECOVADIS social responsibility accreditation in December 2023.

Promoting a healthy lifestyle with technology and innovation

In 2023, Angel Yeast invested 603 million yuan (USD 83.31 million) in R&D, marking a 12.5% increase from the previous year. The company applied for 1,367 patents across various fields, holding 159 valid invention patents in China and 106 overseas, alongside 180 utility models and 58 design patents.

 Technological advancements in yeast strain selection, high-efficiency fermentation, and complex enzymatic digestion enabled a 20% reduction in salt usage. “We cannot grow the company without social responsibility. Angel Yeast will continue to uphold the mission to develop biotechnology and innovate through delivering high-quality products and services, creating greater values for our customers, and giving back to society through public welfare programs,” said Xiao Minghua GM of Angel Yeast.

For more information, please visit: https://en.angelyeast.com/upload/files/2024/2023-angel-yeast-csr-report.pdf

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/angel-yeast-publishes-2023-corporate-social-responsibility-report-302129836.html

SOURCE Angel Yeast

