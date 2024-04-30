Tencent Cloud and Metavision Forge Strategic Partnership to Build 3D Visual Interactive Experience

HONG KONG, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, has recently announced its strategic partnership with Metavision – a company dedicated to advancing the development and application of Metaverse technology. The partnership aims to foster comprehensive collaboration in immersive interactive spaces and AI technology on a global scale with the deep integration of technologies. Tencent Cloud will offer crucial infrastructure support and provide access to cutting-edge technologies such as audio & video processing, as well as AI capabilities such as AI-generated content (AIGC) solutions and others. These technological solutions will assist Metavision in expanding its overseas business operations, particularly in areas such as XR applications, intelligent spatial interaction, 5G international e-sports live streaming, and e-commerce cloud exhibitions.

With spatial computing as its core concept, Metavision leverages its proprietary digital space integration interaction, 3D interactive display, and AIGC technology to provide three-dimensional interactive virtual reality application services to meet the new 3D visual and interaction experience needs across various industries. Currently, Metavision has already collaborated with numerous prominent enterprises in sectors such as social entertainment, cross-border e-commerce, and AI tools, creating immersive 3D visualizations and cross-space interactive experiences.

Metavision’s subsidiary, Digi Verse, is transforming multi-terminal users’ remote access to immersive virtual spaces with its proprietary immersive spatial interaction engine, Fox Engine, and the advanced 3D digital space interactive conference system, Fox Space. These revolutionary technologies enable seamless interaction and communication through voice and body movements. Looking ahead, Digi Verse plans to develop consumer-based applications using head-mounted displays, thereby revolutionizing the way people engage with digital content through cutting-edge digital space fusion technology.

Tencent Cloud, with data centers in 26 physical regions and 70 availability zones worldwide, provides leading global technologies and services in cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence. Through the partnership, Tencent Cloud will provide flexible, secure, and reliable IaaS underlying capabilities to support Metavision in building infrastructure foundations for systems such as Fox Engine. Furthermore, Tencent Cloud will also provide 3D space modeling capabilities in support of Metavision’s construction of immersive spaces. Tencent Cloud AI Digital Human is also set to assist Metavision in generating cartoon avatars of participants and AI assistance in immersive conferences and multi-user scenarios, including XR. Additionally, Tencent Cloud will provide ultra-low latency real-time interaction for global users of Metavision’s immersive spatial intelligent interaction through its real-time audio & video capabilities, streaming media transmission capabilities, and chat capabilities – supporting XR immersive interaction as well as 3D visual and interactive features.

In terms of artificial intelligence, Tencent Cloud will leverage its AI capabilities, including Tencent automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology, text-to-speech (TTS) technology, and other AI-generated content (AIGC) solutions, to assist Metavision in meeting the needs of human-machine interaction and industrial AI quality inspection.

The audio & video solutions developed by Tencent Cloud have been ranked first in the domestic audio & video market for six consecutive years, continuously supporting 90% of mainland Chinese audio & video customers in achieving cloud-based innovation. Moreover, Tencent Cloud has also established collaborations with overseas companies such as Korean gaming giant Nexon and Japanese live streaming platform MIXCHANNEL.

Xu Yiming, Vice President of Tencent Cloud, said, “Tencent Cloud looks forward to fully utilizing its global capabilities, audio & video capabilities, and technological advantages in the field of AI to assist Metavision in exploring and building more immersive 3D visual interactive experiences. We will also leverage Tencent’s over two decades of ecosystem-building experience in the internet space to provide comprehensive support for Metavision’s global expansion and business innovation, making this partnership an important practice for Tencent Cloud in the direction of going global and the XR industry and further solidifying our technological capabilities in going global.”

Lo Chi Sum, Founder and Chairman of the board of Metavision, said, “Our strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud will allow both parties to leverage both our respective technological advantages in 3D visual interaction and artificial intelligence, focusing on immersive interactive spaces and AI empowerment. We aim to create disruptive solutions, accelerate the implementation of 3D virtual applications, lead industry transformation, create new boundaries for virtual reality interactive experiences, empower digital upgrades in various industries, and jointly build a new ecosystem for the metaverse industry. Through this partnership, we are thrilled to be demonstrating a new attitude towards open cooperation and create a new era of digital economy together with Tencent Cloud.”

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About Metavision

Shenzhen Metavision Technology Group Co., Ltd., (“Metavision”) founded in 2021, is mainly engaged in providing 3D interactive virtual reality application services based on its self-developed digital space integration interaction, 3D interactive display, and AIGC technologies to clients among various industries. For now, Metavision has established certain subsidiaries including Shenzhen Digi Verse Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Zeus Space Technology Co., Ltd.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tencent-cloud-and-metavision-forge-strategic-partnership-to-build-3d-visual-interactive-experience-302131105.html

SOURCE Tencent Cloud