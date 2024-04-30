AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lithium-ion battery additive Trinohex® Ultra earns REACH approval in Korea

PRNewswire May 1, 2024

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ascend Performance Materials’ electrolyte additive for lithium-ion batteries has earned REACH approval in Korea, further expanding the availability of this unique material. Trinohex Ultra, manufactured in the United States by Ascend, is now approved for import into Korea in quantities up to 1,000 metric tons annually per REACH, the regulation for registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals in the region.

Covered by an extensive patent portfolio, Trinohex Ultra is a high-purity 1,3,6-hexanetricarbonitrile designed to increase the life cycle and improve the safety of high-voltage lithium-ion batteries, such as those used in electric vehicles. It works by forming a protective film around the cathode, which prevents metal ion dissolution and decomposition of the electrolyte, resulting in safer, longer-lasting batteries.

Higher voltages enables faster charging and longer range in electric vehicles. But that increased voltage also increases the rate of decomposition and degradation which leads to an increase in transition metals and eventually anode poisoning, said Dave McNeece, the business director for Ascend’s sustainable specialties division.

“For battery producers, achieving reliable performance at high voltage has been challenging,” McNeece said. “Trinohex Ultra helps slow down the negative effects of transition metal ions with a higher overall voltage stability, allowing cell manufacturers to reach their voltage goals, improve the overall performance of their cells and increase cycle life.”

Trinohex Ultra has demonstrated superior cathode protection across cathode and electrolyte chemistries in third-party testing. This protection has shown a 30% reduction in harmful gas generation and longer-lasting performance, especially in extreme conditions.

“Korea produces more than one-fifth of the world’s EV battery capacity,” McNeece said. “The expanded import volumes will allow us to support those manufacturers better as they create innovative batteries that work without performance dips associated with the next generation of battery technologies.”

Trinohex Ultra is manufactured on world-scale assets and is readily available globally. Ascend previously announced expanded REACH registration in Europe and China, and the company continues to pursue new and expanded chemical inventory registrations throughout the world.

About Ascend Performance Materials

Ascend Performance Materials makes high-performance materials for everyday essentials and new technologies. Our focus is on improving quality of life and inspiring a better tomorrow through innovation. Based in Houston, Texas, and with regional offices in Shanghai, Brussels and Detroit, we are a fully integrated material solutions provider with global manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Our global workforce makes the plastics, fabrics, fibers and chemicals used to make safer vehicles, cleaner energy, better medical devices, smarter appliances and longer-lasting apparel and consumer goods. We are committed to safety, sustainability and the success of our customers and our communities.

Learn more about Ascend at www.ascendmaterials.com.

Contact: Osama Khalifa, +1 713-315-5826
okhali@ascendmaterials.com

 

SOURCE Ascend Performance Materials

