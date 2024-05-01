AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

NEC APAC appoints new President and CEO

PRNewswire May 2, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. (NEC APAC) today announced the appointment of Takayuki Inaba as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 1, 2024. In his capacity, Mr. Inaba will oversee NEC’s operations in the ASEAN region and concurrently serve as the Managing Director for NEC’s Singapore operations.

A seasoned leader with over 36 years of experience at NEC, Mr. Inaba brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across various markets and business functions. Throughout his career, he has held key leadership roles in international subsidiaries.

Mr. Inaba’s experience includes serving as Chairman and President of NEC India Private Limited, where he spearheaded successful growth initiatives. He most recently held the prestigious role of Chief Representative of China, overseeing NEC’s operations in the region and leading its subsidiaries, including NEC (China) Co., Ltd., NEC Solutions (China) Co., Ltd and NEC Hong Kong Limited.

In his new role, Mr. Inaba will be responsible for leading NEC Asia Pacific’s strategic growth across the ASEAN region. He will leverage his extensive experience and proven leadership to drive innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to NEC’s customers.

“I am honored to be appointed as the leader of our ASEAN operations. The ASEAN region presents tremendous opportunities for growth, and I am excited to leverage my experience to drive innovation and deliver trusted solutions that empower our customers. I look forward to working with the talented team at NEC APAC to build upon our success and further solidify NEC’s position as a trusted transformation partner in the region.”

With this appointment, Mr. Koichiro Koide, former President and CEO, NEC APAC, will be moving back to NEC Corporation in Japan for his next assignment.

About NEC APAC

In the vibrant tapestry of ASEAN’s technological landscape, NEC stands as a beacon of transformative power and trust. For over five decades, we have woven a seamless thread of integrity and transparency through the intricate fabric of governments and enterprises, becoming a confidante, partner, and an indispensable ally in their digital journeys. Our commitment to societal growth and innovation has spearheaded national initiatives and laid the foundation for enduring relationships – empowering communities and changing lives to propel the region into a new era of prosperity and trusted transformation.

For more information and to learn more, please visit https://nec-asean.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nec-apac-appoints-new-president-and-ceo-302131415.html

SOURCE NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.