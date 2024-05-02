Chanakya Levaka, Key Executive Leading Cloud4C’s Business Ops, Announced as Chief Operating Officer

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, the world’s leading application-focused cloud MSP, is excited to announce Chanakya Levaka, a key leader behind the firm’s global growth, as its Chief Operating Officer. This proclamation recognizes Cloud4C’s strong leadership prowess in architecting its global vision; driving impactful business value with transformative technology and customer-first ideals.

Overseeing end-to-end operations from customer engagement, enterprise sales, marketing, business strategy, alliances, service capabilities, and global expansions, Chanakya has empowered a consistently high-performance and zero quality compromise culture. His journey commenced with leading business operations in APAC in 2016 to globally all regions in 2019 before attaining the Chief Operating Officer position in 2023.

Chanakya commands deep technology proficiency with a keen business vision, accelerating multiple Cloud4C verticals. Chanakya’s contributions were instrumental behind establishing the firm’s globally successful SAP, Public Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle), Intelligent Cybersecurity, and Business Transformation practices, helping Cloud4C become the world’s largest application-focused Cloud MSP with burgeoning presence in 26 countries today. Cloud4C’s in-country compliant and secure cloud offerings, deploying risk-proof frameworks and autonomous healing innovations at the backbone of mission-critical transformations, has won the trust of 60 of Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman, Cloud4C and CtrlS, lauds, “I’m happy to see Chanakya taking on this new role and wish him all the very best. He commands the right vision to lead Cloud4C’s worldwide operations as we aggressively enhance our global footprint, establishing ourselves as the go-to mission-critical transformation partner.”

Chanakya Levaka, Chief Operating Officer, Cloud4C, said, “At Cloud4C, we have always operated with an impact-driven mindset. We started our journey with DRaaS for banks, a first-of-its-kind offering when cloud was still a future undertaking for many, and now have expanded successfully to a 360-degree multi-cloud evolution stack supporting till end business outcomes. I thank the board and I’m thrilled to continue driving our operations in this new era where hybrid cloud is more important than ever, the foundation for digital and AI transformations.”

