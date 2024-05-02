ReThink HK 2024 returns with expanded sustainability focus

#OnlyWayForward

HONG KONG, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Proudly returning – on 12 – 13 September 2024 in Hall 1 of HKCEC, the 5th edition of ReThink HK promises to be bigger than ever, featuring broader sustainable themes, a stronger speaker line-up and more industry and community partnerships. With eight themed conference theatres and stages, the event is set to welcome over 500 speakers and an estimated 8,000 delegates over the two days, fostering knowledge exchange and advancing stakeholder engagement on their path to sustainability.

This year, more than 250 companies and organisations will showcase game-changing technologies and green solutions. These include energy saving technologies, EV infrastructure, waste and recycling solutions, ESG advisory services and social impact projects, all geared to accelerate the city’s sustainability ambition into real action.

Addressing sustainability in mobility & transportation

Smart Mobility & Transportation is the brand-new sector taking place in Hall 1B to highlight the importance of smart transportation in reducing carbon emissions. Showcasing alternative fuels, vehicles and infrastructure the expo will cover a wide range of innovative mobility solutions to speed up the city’s sustainability transformation.

Jointly presented by two new strategic partners — E-mobility Network and the Hong Kong E-vehicles Business General Association, the new sector gathers key stakeholders from across the electric vehicle and transportation ecosystem including policymakers, investors, media, property management, fleet operations and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong, the larger GBA and APAC to network, innovate and grow.

Industry-leading discussions across eight theatres and stages

Curated and hosted concurrently in eight theatres and stages, the 2024 conference will curate over 120 thought provoking sessions led by more than 500 business leaders, sustainability practitioners and community representatives. Each theatre and stage will address key issues related to specific industries and job functions, including the Net Zero & Nature Positive Theatre (Keynote), BEC Business Transformation Theatre, People & Purpose Theatre, Buildings & Facilities Theatre, Finance & Supply Chains Theatre, Change Makers Stage, as well as two newly introduced theatres — the Liveable Cities & Transportation Theatre, which will showcase ways Hong Kong is creating a more sustainable and liveable city as well as exploring the transition to smart transport modes, and the European Stage, which provides case studies on how European countries employ innovative approaches to drive positive environmental and societal outcomes.

To facilitate open discussion in a more dynamic setting, a roundtable workshop will also be held alongside the theatres, featuring sustainability practices in areas like Talent Development, Food Waste, AI, Inclusion and Marketing & Communications. Throughout the conference, stakeholders will gain invaluable insights, practical solutions, and meaningful connections to embrace sustainability within their businesses and organisations.

Celebrating the 4th year of partnership with BEC

2024 marks the 4th year of partnership with Business Environment Council (BEC), which will remain to be our exclusive co-organiser for this edition. In addition to bringing in valued business members and environmental advocates, BEC will host a dedicated BEC Business Transformation Theatre 2 days in a row, exploring how effective policy & circular economy can act as a driver to sustainable business and living as well as host 2 programmes in Cantonese around communities and sustainability for SME’s.

“For the fourth consecutive year, BEC proudly takes up the role as exclusive co-organiser for ReThink HK 2024. We remain steadfast in our commitment towards driving positive change in the business sector and the wider community for sustainability. Through this partnership, we have successfully amplified the impact of our net-zero initiatives, empowered businesses to embrace environmental and social responsibilities, and fostered a city-wide movement that uplifts industries and society as a whole,” said Mr Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of BEC.

“Riding on the success wave of the past three years, with BEC as our trusted co-organiser, we believe, the sustainable transformation of Hong Kong is everyone’s business, and it will require the contribution of all businesses. ReThink HK has been designed to provide insights, ideas and inspiration to those responsible for researching and sourcing new sustainability solutions – and the two-day programme is relevant to all job functions and industries. By working together, this is the only way forward to secure a green future for our city!” said Mr Chris Brown, Founder & CEO, EnviroEvents (Rethink) Limited.

As one of Hong Kong’s best attended and far-reaching business event for sustainable development, ReThink HK 2024 welcomes stakeholders from across business and environmental sectors to attend and celebrate collective efforts in pursuit of sustainability goals. This is the #only way forward.

About ReThink HK

ReThink HK is a unique annual event that helps organisations align sustainable business practices at every stage of their value chain, showcases innovation and solutions accelerating sustainable transformation. ReThink unites the ecosystem so all stakeholders and communities can contribute to and look forward to a climate-smart and equitable city, for everyone. All delegate fees contribute to funding local impact projects with Hong Kong charities.

For ReThink HK 2024 Event Programme, please visit: https://rethink-event.com/2024-conference-overview/

For more event information, please visit ReThink HK’s website: https://rethink-event.com/.

