Chula Secures Top Spot in Thailand in THE Asia University Rankings 2024

PRNewswire May 9, 2024

BANGKOK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Chulalongkorn University has clinched the top spot in Thailand according to the THE Asia University Rankings 2024, released on May 1, 2024. Among the 19 Thai universities assessed, Chulalongkorn University has surged 102 places from its previous ranking, out of a total of 739 participating universities (excluding those that did not meet the minimum criteria or were designated as ‘Reporter’ status).

The exceptional performance of Chulalongkorn University in THE Asia University Rankings 2024, placing the university at No. 1 in Thailand and 117th in Asia, is attributed to its outstanding performance across five key indicators: Teaching (24.5%), Research Management (28%), Research Quality (30%), Industry (Industry income and Patents) (10%), and International Outlook (7.5%).

For more insights into THE Asia University Rankings 2024, please visit the following link: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/2024/regional-ranking

To learn more about the methodology behind THE Asia University Rankings 2024, please visit: https://www.timeshighereducation.com/world-university-rankings/asia-university-rankings-2024-methodology

For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/157620/

About Chulalongkorn University

Chulalongkorn University has made the world’s top 50 universities list for employment outcomes, which reflects both the high employment rate and workability of Chula graduates. The university is also listed as the best in Thailand for the 15th Consecutive Year (since 2009), according to the newly released QS World University Rankings 2024, putting Chula at 211th in the world, up from 244th last year.

Social Media: 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChulalongkornUniversity
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/chulauniversity
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/school/15101896/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/chula-secures-top-spot-in-thailand-in-the-asia-university-rankings-2024-302139550.html

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University

