Ranking No.1, Unilumin Reshapes the Market Landscape of LED Video Wall Industry

PRNewswire May 9, 2024

Unilumin Topped the List by Revenue

SHENZHEN, China, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In its 20th anniversary year, Unilumin recorded remarkable business performance. It achieved a revenue of RMB 7.41 billion (+4.73% YoY), and a net profit of RMB 144 million (+127.06% YoY). On profitability, with an improvement in the gross margins of both domestic and overseas business, Unilumin’s overall gross margin increased by 2% to 28.8%. On a revenue scale basis (LED video wall business alone), Unilumin won the title.

Unilumin Steadily Takes the Lead in LED Video Wall Industry through Comprehensive Development

In retrospect, this is surely not its first time to hold the top position in industry. For instance, regarding product shipment by LED video wall area, the company has consistently ranked first among public companies for 5 consecutive years since 2019, and so did its performance in overseas revenue.

Unilumin, listed in 2011, witnessed revenue scale to steadily and dramatically increase from RMB 600 million in 2012 to RMB 7.2 billion in 2021, which hit a new record high in 2023. Behind this accomplishment lie two competences: technology & scenarios development, brand & channel deployment.

Technology & Scenarios Development

Based on forward-looking planning and innovative investments, Unilumin has established an industry chain from package and module to video wall, achieving breakthroughs in COB and MIP technologies. In addition, it has developed a full range of Mini/Micro LED products covering P0.3 to P1.8 and achieved mass production.

Brand & Channel Deployment

Presently, Unilumin boasts three brands: ROE, Unilumin, and LAMPRO. Based on their unique market positioning, three brands have all penetrated various LED video wall segments. Unilumin’s marketing network now spans over 160 countries, with more than 5,400 cooperating distributors and over 20 overseas subsidiaries and offices.

Unilumin has the Potential to Continually Reign over the LED Video Wall Industry

Unilumin has the potential to successfully hold its position, which can find expression in the company’s overall strategic development. Unilumin was the first to propose ‘Metasight’ concept in the industry, facilitating the integrated development of LED display and LED lighting. On advanced LED technologies, Unilumin has conducted R&D work on COG and silicon-based Micro LED technologies, paving the way for its entry into the To C market.

Overall, if Unilumin continues to hold all the trumps, it has the potential to keep reigning over industry.

Please visit: https://www.unilumin.com/ 

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

