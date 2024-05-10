REDEFINING TODAY’S CHINESE LUXURY TRAVELERS: MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL STUDY REVEALS DIGITAL JOURNEY AND EXPERIENTIAL LUXURY CRUCIAL FOR TRAVEL CHOICES IN 2024

SHANGHAI, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In collaboration with leading media platform Jing Daily, Marriott International unveils an in-depth report shedding light on the evolving landscape of luxury travel in China. Titled “Luxury Explored: Chinese Luxury Travelers’ Evolving Desires,” the report delves deep into the transformative trends and shifting preferences shaping the Chinese luxury travel market.

“Understanding the evolving desires of Chinese luxury travelers is paramount for us to continue delivering exceptional experiences that resonate with our guests,” said Bart Buiring, Managing Director, Luxury, Greater China, Marriott International. “The findings in this report reaffirm our commitment to champion innovation, authenticity, and personalized service, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of China’s dynamic luxury travel market.”

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Chinese luxury travel segment, highlighting its exponential growth trajectory fueled by rising affluence, increased discretionary spending power, and a burgeoning middle class. From opulent vacations in exotic locales to bespoke experiences curated for discerning tastes, luxury travel in China has evolved into a nuanced pursuit of exclusivity, authenticity, and cultural immersion.

Marriott International Luxury Group, with its portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, is at the forefront of catering to the evolving desires of today’s discerning luxury travelers. Luxury Group’s approach to luxury emphasizes creating highly contextualized, unique brand experiences that resonate with modern travelers’ quest for exclusivity and personal growth.

Factors Influencing the Change in the Chinese Luxury Travel Market

Several factors have contributed to the transformation of the Chinese luxury travel market, including changing attitudes towards luxury consumption, the proliferation of digital platforms and social media, and the emergence of experiential luxury. Bain’s latest China luxury report forecasts robust growth in the luxury market, with Chinese consumers increasingly returning to purchasing luxury within China.

Key Findings from the Report

Attitude Shifts: Mature travelers prioritize exclusivity, while the young generation seeks uniqueness. Young generation is drawn to quiet luxury and niche brands that resonate with their identity. Additionally, their preferences are shifting towards community-based experiences and global connections, with less emphasis on social interaction among mature luxury travelers in China .

Mature travelers prioritize exclusivity, while the young generation seeks uniqueness. Young generation is drawn to quiet luxury and niche brands that resonate with their identity. Additionally, their preferences are shifting towards community-based experiences and global connections, with less emphasis on social interaction among mature luxury travelers in . Digital Influence: The proliferation of digital platforms and social media has shaped consumer perceptions and driven demand for unique, Instagram-worthy experiences. Chinese travelers, often called “digital natives”, rely heavily on online reviews, recommendations, and social media influencers to inform their travel decisions.

The proliferation of digital platforms and social media has shaped consumer perceptions and driven demand for unique, Instagram-worthy experiences. Chinese travelers, often called “digital natives”, rely heavily on online reviews, recommendations, and social media influencers to inform their travel decisions. Experiential Luxury: Affluent Chinese travelers seek meaningful encounters that foster cultural exchange, intellectual stimulation, and spiritual rejuvenation. Luxury travel is no longer just about opulence; it is about creating memorable experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Perspective on Future Growth

As the Chinese luxury travel market evolves, opportunities arise for stakeholders across the travel industry to capitalize on this burgeoning demand. By embracing a holistic approach to luxury travel that emphasizes sustainability, wellness, and experiential enrichment, businesses can forge deeper connections and foster brand loyalty in an increasingly competitive market landscape.

The evolving desires of Chinese luxury travelers underscore the dynamism and adaptability of the global luxury travel industry. By understanding Chinese travelers’ nuanced motivations and aspirations, stakeholders can unlock the full potential of this growing market segment. Embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and prioritizing authenticity are key to shaping China’s future of luxury travel.

For more information on the report, please visit here.

