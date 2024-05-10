GWM Adheres to Long-Termism, Enriching its Product Lineups

BEIJING, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 4, the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition concluded successfully. At this auto show, GWM fully demonstrated the brand’s “long-termism” development strategy, innovative technological achievements and rich development potential.

At this auto show, GWM demonstrated the brand’s continuous deepening in the process of global development. Dozens of products from the brand’s five major product lines gathered at the auto show, including GWM TANK 700 Hi4-T, GWM WEY 80 Intelligent Edition, all-new GWM HAVAL H9, 2024 GWM ORA 03, etc., demonstrating the brand’s rich product mix and powerful driving performance, and attracting thousands of global guests to explore and place orders on site. Global partners and media came to the GWM headquarters to visit the brand’s R&D center to gain an in-depth understanding of the brand’s decades of accumulation in new energy power technology and vehicle manufacturing technology.

GWM has been insisting on taking practical measures to promote ecological globalization and achieve global development. At present, the brand has established R&D centers in seven countries and ten places around the world, established full-vehicle overseas production plants in Thailand and Brazil, and multiple KD production plants around the world to meet global localized production needs and provide products that adapt to local environments and needs. Apart from providing a large number of jobs, GMW has also built a complete new energy supply chain system locally, such as the construction of the SVOLT Energy factory in Thailand, injecting new impetus into global industrial development.

Through long-term global development, GWM’s ecological globalization development has entered the harvest period. With the proposal of the ONE GWM strategy, GWM continues to make efforts to develop global markets in-depth and achieve “localization with roots overseas” development. From March to April, GWM TANK series products were launched in global markets such as Australia, South Africa, and Indonesia, and received high praise from owners. The main products sold have received ANCAP and Euro-NCAP five-star ratings, demonstrating excellent market competitiveness.

GWM implements the ecological overseas strategy to promote the improvement of the entire link of research, production, supply, sales and service globally. At the GWM International Press Conference, the brand demonstrated the continuous deepening of GWM Care services, meeting the full-process needs of consumers for car usage. The brand also plans to cooperate with the modification ecological partners and carries out the GWM Life Program, constantly enriching owners’ driving experience and feelings, and shaping a global brand and product culture.

GWM has been deeply rooted in the global market for 27 years, leading the brand’s global development with long-termism and achieving outstanding achievements. In the future, GWM will continue to promote brand globalization with stable and high-quality development and build an intelligent brand with a global vision.

