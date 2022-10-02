SeenThis Announces Multiple Key Hires in Australia

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive streaming company SeenThis announces the hiring of Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Jordan Scott and Frankie Tsoi to boost presence in the Australian market.

SeenThis’ technology allows high quality video and image ads to be streamed to display inventory, improving performance with instant loading speeds at reduced costs compared to running traditional video campaigns. The technology effectively removes unnecessary data transfer, leading to a more sustainable advertising solution.

Steve Alpe joined SeenThis earlier this year as Partnerships Director, leading the company’s relationships with publishers, ad networks and other media vendors. Laura Horsley and Jordan Scott have joined as Commercial Directors to oversee relationships with Australian agencies, while Frankie Tsoi has stepped in as the market’s first Technical Creative Producer.

Tom Jones-Barlow, SeenThis General Manager APAC, says, “We’ve already seen quick growth in the Australian market, delivering for all major agencies. These new hires will allow us to capitalise on this success and reflect that we view Australia as an essential growth market. The SeenThis solution is particularly effective in combatting variable connectivity in Australia, while meeting growing demand for more sustainable ways to run our campaigns, and driving bottom line results.”

Adam Roberts, SeenThis Sales Director ANZ, adds, “Establishing a diverse and hugely experienced local team will ensure we continue the rapid growth and adoption of adaptive ad streaming as an attention driven, high quality video performance solution that we have seen with our partners in ANZ over the last 12 months.”

For more information, please contact:

Adam Roberts, SeenThis Sales Director ANZ at [email protected] .

About SeenThis

Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet – for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463499c8-b31e-4917-bdb8-0ead2846d40f





