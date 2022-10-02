AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SeenThis Announces Multiple Key Hires in Australia

GlobeNewswire October 3, 2022

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptive streaming company SeenThis announces the hiring of Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Jordan Scott and Frankie Tsoi to boost presence in the Australian market.

Steve Alpe, Laura Horsley, Frankie Tsoi, Jordan Scott and Adam Roberts_B&W

SeenThis’ technology allows high quality video and image ads to be streamed to display inventory, improving performance with instant loading speeds at reduced costs compared to running traditional video campaigns. The technology effectively removes unnecessary data transfer, leading to a more sustainable advertising solution. 

Steve Alpe joined SeenThis earlier this year as Partnerships Director, leading the company’s relationships with publishers, ad networks and other media vendors. Laura Horsley and Jordan Scott have joined as Commercial Directors to oversee relationships with Australian agencies, while Frankie Tsoi has stepped in as the market’s first Technical Creative Producer.

Tom Jones-Barlow, SeenThis General Manager APAC, says, “We’ve already seen quick growth in the Australian market, delivering for all major agencies. These new hires will allow us to capitalise on this success and reflect that we view Australia as an essential growth market. The SeenThis solution is particularly effective in combatting variable connectivity in Australia, while meeting growing demand for more sustainable ways to run our campaigns, and driving bottom line results.”

Adam Roberts, SeenThis Sales Director ANZ, adds, “Establishing a diverse and hugely experienced local team will ensure we continue the rapid growth and adoption of adaptive ad streaming as an attention driven, high quality video performance solution that we have seen with our partners in ANZ over the last 12 months.” 

For more information, please contact:
Adam Roberts, SeenThis Sales Director ANZ at [email protected].

About SeenThis
Since 2017, Swedish tech company SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With its groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, SeenThis is transforming the distribution and climate impact of digital content. With billions of streams served for 1000+ brands in 40+ countries, the company is on a journey to reshape the internet – for good. Working across eight offices globally, SeenThis employees are obsessed with creating a truly high-speed and energy efficient Internet. For more information, visit seenthis.co.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463499c8-b31e-4917-bdb8-0ead2846d40f



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.