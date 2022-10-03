AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ePac Flexible Packaging Appoints Ian Wilson to Board of Directors

GlobeNewswire October 3, 2022

Amcor executive brings depth of experience to fast growing company

Austin, Texas USA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in quick turn, short and medium run-length flexible packaging, has announced the appointment of Ian Wilson to its Board of Directors. Currently, Wilson serves as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Development for Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions. 

Wilson’s appointment to the ePac Board follows Amcor’s recently announced investment in the company and creates a second board seat for Amcor, together with the earlier appointment of Mike Schmitt, Executive Vice President of Amcor Ltd.

According to ePac’s CEO, Jack Knott: “We’re excited to have Ian join our Board. He brings a wealth of experience to the position and has led Amcor’s interest in ePac. Amcor is a key strategic investor with us, and Ian will serve as an important link between our two companies. With our stated intent to accelerate global expansion, Ian’s experience will be highly accretive to our Board”.

Added Wilson: “ Since Amcor’s initial investment last year, we have been thoroughly impressed with ePac’s focused and innovative digitally based business model and skill sets that are highly transferable to areas of Amcor’s core business strategy.” Based in Europe, Wilson joined Amcor in March 2000 in his current role. Previous to Amcor, Wilson held executive leadership and partner positions with global and private equity firms UBS Warburg and Baker & McKenzie.

ePac is built on state-of-the-art digital technologies that include 60 HP Indigo digital presses deployed globally and its ePacConnect solution with proprietary web-to-print and all-digital workflows. 

About ePac Flexible Packaging 

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help brands of all sizes grow, ePac has 25 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Each ePac location is committed to the community it serves, supporting local and national brands. ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

For more information, please visit​ ePacFlexibles.com.

Attachment 



Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
5615737992
[email protected]

