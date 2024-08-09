AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Elon Musk
Elon Musk shared a fake article headline, but deleted it 30 minutes later. Image by AP PHOTO

Elon Musk shares fake UK rioters ‘detainment camp’ story

Kate Atkinson August 9, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

The UK prime minister is considering “emergency detainment camps” for rioters.

OUR VERDICT

False. The claim is based on a fabricated news article.

AAP FACTCHECK – The UK’s prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, is considering building emergency detention camps for rioters, according to viral posts online.

The claim is based on a headline supposedly from British newspaper The Telegraph

This is false. The Telegraph confirmed the headline is fabricated and no such article was published. 

The headline matches the font and formatting of the newspaper and includes the byline of a real journalist, senior news reporter Fiona Parker. It shows the publication time as 11.21am on August 7, 2024. 

A screenshot of the fake article shows text claiming the UK government is “considering building ’emergency detainment camps’ on the Falkland Islands” (an overseas territory of the UK in the South Atlantic Ocean) “to detain prisoners from the ongoing riots as the British prison system is already at capacity”. 

Elon Musk sharing 'Detainment camps' in Falklands fake X post.
 Elon Musk shared an X post featuring the fake headline, and his post was shared widely.  

A completely different and genuine story written by Ms Parker about a Conservative party councillor’s wife being arrested, after allegedly calling for hotels housing migrants to be set on fire, shares the same timestamp as the fake article. 

The news outlet addressed the fabrication on August 8, writing on its site: “Prime Minister Keir Starmer has considered no such thing in response to the unrest that has swept Britain’s streets over the past week and a half.

“Nor has anyone at the Telegraph written anything of the kind.”

Timestamp on Telegraph (UK) article
 A genuine Telegraph article shows the exact timestamp of the fake, suggesting this one was altered. 

Co-leader of far-right group Britain First Ashlea Simon posted the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it: “We’re all being deported to the Falklands.” 

X boss Elon Musk then shared her post, adding the comment: “‘Detainment Camps’ …” though he deleted his post approximately 30 minutes later.

Screenshots show it had gained nearly two million views before it was removed.

Mr Musk’s post was shared widely on other social media platforms.

One Facebook post share bore the caption: “Native Britons being deported to detainment camps.” 

The fatal stabbing of three young girls in the northwest English town of Southport has been seized on by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups, with misinformation and disinformation online fuelling disorder in towns and cities across the UK. 

AAP FactCheck has debunked several claims relating to the stabbing and subsequent riots, including around the attacker’s identity and those involved in the disorder.

The Verdict

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.