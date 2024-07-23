No, Trump shooter was not a transgender woman

AAP FACTCHECK – The shooter responsible for Donald Trump’s attempted assassination was supposedly a transgender woman, according to posts on social media.

Users are pointing to an image, originally posted to a social media account of a transgender woman called Rose, claiming it depicts Thomas Crooks.

This is false. AAP FactCheck spoke to Rose on July 22 – several days after Crooks was killed – via the social media account on which she originally posted the image.

There are also clear differences in the facial features of Crooks and Rose.

The claim is the latest related to the identity of the gunman. Many of the posts making the new claim are transphobic.

An X post showing a picture of Rose garnered more than two million views, with the caption reading: “Anyone wondering why they aren’t using this photo of the shooter?”

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones replied to the post, saying “A government run cult!”.

This image does not depict would-be assassin Thomas Crooks.

The image is also being shared widely on Facebook.

“Thomas Matthew Crooks was a trans woman,” one post reads.

“The media doesn’t want to share the more recent picture of Crooks,” another says.

AAP FactCheck traced the image back to an Instagram account of a person called Rose.

“Haven’t posted here in a while, so here’s some recent pics of me,” the caption reads on the June 23 post.

It features several images, including the one used for the false claim.

The genuine Instagram post by Rose (left) and a different image from the same post.

AAP FactCheck contacted Rose on July 22 via her X account, and then through the Instagram account. She said she was the person in the images from the post.

While there are some similarities to the appearance of Crooks in the image chosen for the false posts, there are also clear differences.

These are more apparent in the other images Rose used in her June 23 post.

Most notable are the shape of the nose and chin.

There are also no known images of Crooks featuring any piercings.

The earliest claim AAP FactCheck found related to the photo was made on anonymous message board 4chan on July 16.

The post’s author was questioned on the platform as to whether they were sure the image was Crooks.

“Not really, but spreading rumors is fun,” they reply.

4chan poster says ‘spreading rumors is fun’.

Independent journalist and activist Erin Reed also spoke to Rose and produced her own debunk, which mirrors AAP FactCheck‘s findings.

It includes a timestamped photo of Rose taken after Crooks’s death.

At the time of writing, no evidence suggests Crooks was a transgender woman.

The motivation behind his attack remains unclear.

AAP FactCheck has previously debunked multiple claims misidentifying the would-be assassin.

The Verdict False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network.

