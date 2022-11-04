AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The logo of the World Economic Forum
A man stands in front of the World Economic Forum logo in Davos, Switzerland.

Victorian election ‘fix’ claim is one big joke

Kate Atkinson November 4, 2022
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is running Victoria's state election.

OUR VERDICT

False. The WEF is not involved and the claim originates from a satirical Twitter account.

A Facebook post has claimed the World Economic Forum, a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Switzerland, is running the Victorian state election.

The claim is false. The post uses a tweet from a satirical Twitter account as the basis of its claim. State elections in Victoria are run by the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC), an independent body established under the Electoral Act 2002.

The Facebook post (screenshot here) from October 30 uses a screenshot of an October 25 tweet from an account with the handle @auseconomicunit.

“@electionsvic have announced a historic partnership with @wef to oversee and count the votes in the 2022 Victorian State Election, with many other Australian states reportedly expressing interest in their services for future elections,” the tweet says above an image of people wearing photoshopped World Economic Forum badges counting votes.

The Facebook post of the tweet is topped with the statement: “The F***ing WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM is ruuning (sic) VIC Election!!! Told you its Fixed!!!”

The caption of the Facebook post reads: “Worldwide services by the WEF…is it any wonder how the same unpopular candidates get in…all rigged and Klause has told us up front and nothing is being done.”

A screenshot of the Facebook post
 The Facebook post uses a satirical tweet to claim a world body is controlling Victoria’s election. 

Screenshots of the tweet have been shared widely on social media (see here and here).

However, the World Economic Forum is not involved in the election. The VEC has tweeted that social media posts linking the election to the forum are “completely false”.

“We are aware of a post circulating online that suggests we have partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to oversee the counting of votes. This is completely false. We have not partnered with the WEF or any other organisation to count votes for the State election,” it said in the tweet on November 2.

In a statement to AAP FactCheck, a representative added: “The VEC counts all lower house votes by hand, under the supervision of scrutineers appointed by each candidate.”

Founded in 1971 by German engineer and economist Klaus Schwab, the World Economic Forum’s stated aim is to bring together political, business and cultural leaders.

Mr Schwab and the forum have been the subject of many conspiracy theories, as explained here and here.

The seal of a ballot box is cut by a VEC staffer
 The seal of a VEC ballot box is cut for staff to count votes at a previous Victorian election. 

The tweet that the Facebook post uses was shared from an account with a bio that reads, “Fake News in the Economic Zone Formerly Known As Australia”. The page gives its location as “Great Southern Satire Province” and it regularly posts satirical takes on current events.

Other headlines on its Twitter feed include “Commonwealth Bank locks Sydney man out of account after exceeding weekly carbon footprint” and “Albanese to support Victorian flood victims by donating another $1 billion to the Ukraine“.

AAP FactCheck has previously debunked other claims about the World Economic Forum and Mr Schwab.

The Verdict

A Facebook post’s claim the World Economic Forum is running the Victorian state election is false. The claim originated from a Twitter account which posts satirical fake news.

The Victorian Electoral Commission confirmed it has not partnered with the World Economic Forum or any other organisation to count votes in the election.

False – The claim is inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.