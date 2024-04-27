AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Grace Kim
Australian Grace Kim is the runaway leader after the second round of the LA Championship. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Aussie Grace Kim is runaway leader at LA Championship

Mohen Govender April 27, 2024

Australian golf star Grace Kim has worked it out – the less she thinks about it the better.

Kim posted a five-under 66 on Friday to open up a four-stroke lead at 12-under over second-placed Swede Maja Stark at the halfway mark of the LA Championship. 

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the Sydneysider, who missed the cut at the Chevron in Houston last week with rounds of 76 and 72. 

“If I was to compare my round today to last week, I really focused on just not having too much in my mind,” Kim said after her first-round 64 on Thursday. 

“I over thought a lot of things through my first and second round last week and struggled a little bit mentally.

“So just that self-belief, not forcing anything, and trusting that my muscle memory of a golf swing would work. Yeah, I guess that kind of worked out well.”

On Friday, the 23-year-old kept it simple and did the same. Heeding her own advice, she stressed less and became a runaway leader.

“I think the less thoughts the better,” Kim said. “Obviously, during the afternoon round today, we’ve got poa annua greens so just have to stay patient with them.

“You can kind of see how it can get bumpy, so working with the course and not getting too wrapped up around putts not going in.”

Kim, who is chasing her second LPGA title after winning the LOTTE Championship last year in a playoff in Hawaii, started her second round on the back nine.

She rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 12th with an eagle on the par-5 13th and a birdie on the par-4 14th. On 13, she hit a 5-wood to 10 feet. She added birdies on Nos.3, 6 and 7 on the second nine.

“I think I’ve got to breathe a little bit,” she said. “I did get a little bit nervous on my back nine, so making sure I don’t rush too much and just staying in the present.”

The Wilshire Country Club is proving to be a happy hunting ground for the Australians.

Hannah Green reigned supreme there last year and the defending champion from Perth is in contention again.

The 2019 Women’s PGA Championship winner followed her 67 with a 69 to move to 6-under for the tournament, six behind Kim.

Green is tied third alongside German Esther Henseleit after a wild round that included six birdies and four bogeys.

But she is poised after finishing with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18.

“Everyone is coming up to me and (saying), ‘Hey, champ, hey defending champ,’ which is really nice.

“Obviously I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” said Green, adding the scores were not quite what she thought they were.

Compatriots Sarah Kemp (69) and Karis Davidson (71) are at two under in a tie for 14th, but missing the two-over cut by two were Stephanie Kyriacou (75, 71) and Minjee Lee (74-72).

