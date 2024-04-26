AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Marc Leishman
Australia's Marc Leishman and Cam Smith hope for a happy homecoming at LIV Golf's Adelaide event. Image by Michael Errey/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Australians eye happy homecoming at Adelaide’s LIV Golf

Steve Larkin April 26, 2024

Cameron Smith doubts the second LIV Golf tournament in Adelaide will be as “insane” on the course.

Off the course, maybe.

But on The Grange in Adelaide’s west, Smith doubts the feats of American Talor Gooch can be repeated.

Amid the hyped sell-out crowds last year, Gooch produced serious golfing excellence: consecutive 10-under 62s to open the tournament.

Gooch won by three shots in an achievement which Smith salutes – and studies.

“I think what Goochy did last year was pretty insane,” Smith said ahead of Friday’s opening round.

“I don’t think we’ll see that again.

“We were just looking at his stats actually and what he did and trying to basically mimic that for this year.

“But, yeah, looking at what he did, it was pretty insane golf.

“I think we’ll get somewhere around where he finished but those first couple of rounds, I wouldn’t expect 20 under to be leading.”

Gooch ultimately finished 19 under to win the LIV’s inaugural Adelaide tournament with Smith tied for third some four shots back.

The Australian covets another win on home soil and the world-renowned putter has already noted one aspect of The Grange which has changed for his better.

“The greens seem like they have a little bit more bounce in them this year,”  Smith said.

“They were kind of almost a little bit crumbly last year, it was hard to gauge how far the ball was going to run out.

“They definitely seem a lot more consistent.”

Smith leads his all Australian Ripper team of Marc Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert aiming to embrace their home favouritism.

The Rippers enter Adelaide in eighth of 12 places in the teams standings while Chile’s Joaquin Niemann tops the individual table.

Niemann has already won twice this season to collect $US9.5 million ($A14.6m) and leads from Spain’s former world No.1 Jon Rahm and South African Dean Bermester, who won last start in Miami.

Australia’s Leishman, who logged his best LIV finish of tied-fourth in Miami, said an Adelaide triumph from any of the home-country Ripper crew would be one to savour.

“It would be pretty crazy if any one of us won – obviously, we’re all individually hoping it’s us,” Leishman said.

“But it’s the biggest tournament we play all year and it’s in our backyard.

“To win it would certainly be a career highlight and a pretty big few days to follow, I would think.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.