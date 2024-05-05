‘Radicalised’ teen armed with knife shot dead by police

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public after an allegedly radicalised teenager armed with a large kitchen knife was shot dead by police in Western Australia.

The 16-year-old stabbed a man in the back at a Bunnings carpark at Willetton in Perth’s south on Saturday night then rushed at officers, WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch told reporters on Sunday.

Bodyworn footage of the incident shows the teen approaching police who deployed their Tasers but that did not have the “desired effect”, he said.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch says a teen with a knife approached an officer who fired one shot. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

The teen then moved towards a constable who fired a single shot, Mr Blanch said.

When officers arrived at the scene they didn’t know a man had been stabbed in the carpark.

The victim, whose age has not been made public, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Mr Blanch said the attack appeared to be random as injured man was not connected to the teen and just happened to be in the area at the time.

The police commissioner said several triple zero calls were made about the incident, including from the teenager himself and multiple ones from members of the state’s Muslim community concerned about his behaviour.

“We believe he sent relevant messages to some of those members who immediately responded by calling police,” Mr Blanch said.

“Again, I do want to thank members of the Muslim community who did that, because that enabled us to identify rapidly who this individual was and respond quickly.”

He described the teen involved as a Caucasian male with mental health issues who was known to police.

The boy had been part of an anti-radicalisation support program since 2022 but police don’t have concerns he is part of a wider network.

Officers have been in contact with the teenager’s family.

“I think the family really do understand the situation that police were in, they are being very forthcoming with police,” Mr Blanch said.

Roger Cook says it’s believed the teenager was acting alone. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

WA Premier Roger Cook said there was “indications he had been radicalised online.”

“I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone,” Mr Cook said.

“Members of the WA Muslim community, who were concerned by his behaviour, contacted police prior to the incident and I thank them for their help,” he said.

“Our police responded within minutes, they encountered a very confronting situation but their rapid and professional response kept our community safe.”

Mr Blanch said the constable who fired the shot and his colleagues were “hurting” but stressed they had done their job.

The ASIO director-general and Australian Federal Police commissioner have briefed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the incident.

“I’m advised there is no ongoing threat to the community on the information available,” Mr Albanese said on social media.

“We are a peace-loving nation and there is no place for violent extremism in Australia.”

My thoughts are with those who have been affected by the incident in the Perth suburb of Willetton overnight. I have spoken with WA Premier Roger Cook this morning, and I thank the WA Police for acting swiftly to contain the incident. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 5, 2024

An investigation will examine the shooting and events leading up to the incident.

The Imam of Perth’s largest mosque, the Nasir Mosque, condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”.

Imam Syed Wadood Janud has acknowledged the local Muslim community who warned police. Image by Supplied/AAP PHOTOS

“There is no place for violence in Islam,” Imam Syed Wadood Janud said.

“We appreciate the effort of the police to keep our communities safe.

“I also want to commend the local Muslim community who had flagged the individual prior with the police.”

His comments were backed by The Imam of the Mahmood Mosque in Adelaide, Imam Kamran Tahir, who previously served in Perth.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)