AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Police shot dead a knife-wielding youth in Perth.
Police shot dead a knife-wielding youth in Perth, with authorities saying he was radicalised online. Image by Tony McDonough/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

‘Radicalised’ teen armed with knife shot dead by police

Rachael Ward May 5, 2024

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public after an allegedly radicalised teenager armed with a large kitchen knife was shot dead by police in Western Australia.

The 16-year-old stabbed a man in the back at a Bunnings carpark at Willetton in Perth’s south on Saturday night then rushed at officers, WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch told reporters on Sunday.

Bodyworn footage of the incident shows the teen approaching police who deployed their Tasers but that did not have the “desired effect”, he said.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch
 WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch says a teen with a knife approached an officer who fired one shot. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

The teen then moved towards a constable who fired a single shot, Mr Blanch said.

When officers arrived at the scene they didn’t know a man had been stabbed in the carpark.

The victim, whose age has not been made public, is in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Mr Blanch said the attack appeared to be random as injured man was not connected to the teen and just happened to be in the area at the time.

The police commissioner said several triple zero calls were made about the incident, including from the teenager himself and multiple ones from members of the state’s Muslim community concerned about his behaviour.

“We believe he sent relevant messages to some of those members who immediately responded by calling police,” Mr Blanch said.

“Again, I do want to thank members of the Muslim community who did that, because that enabled us to identify rapidly who this individual was and respond quickly.”

He described the teen involved as a Caucasian male with mental health issues who was known to police.

The boy had been part of an anti-radicalisation support program since 2022 but police don’t have concerns he is part of a wider network.

Officers have been in contact with the teenager’s family.

“I think the family really do understand the situation that police were in, they are being very forthcoming with police,” Mr Blanch said.

West Australian Premier Roger Cook
 Roger Cook says it’s believed the teenager was acting alone. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

WA Premier Roger Cook said there was “indications he had been radicalised online.”

“I want to reassure the community at this stage it appears that he acted solely and alone,” Mr Cook said.

“Members of the WA Muslim community, who were concerned by his behaviour, contacted police prior to the incident and I thank them for their help,” he said.

“Our police responded within minutes, they encountered a very confronting situation but their rapid and professional response kept our community safe.”

Mr Blanch said the constable who fired the shot and his colleagues were “hurting” but stressed they had done their job.

The ASIO director-general and Australian Federal Police commissioner have briefed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the incident.

“I’m advised there is no ongoing threat to the community on the information available,” Mr Albanese said on social media.

“We are a peace-loving nation and there is no place for violent extremism in Australia.”

An investigation will examine the shooting and events leading up to the incident.

The Imam of Perth’s largest mosque, the Nasir Mosque, condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”.

Imam Syed Wadood Janud
 Imam Syed Wadood Janud has acknowledged the local Muslim community who warned police. Image by Supplied/AAP PHOTOS 

“There is no place for violence in Islam,” Imam Syed Wadood Janud said.

“We appreciate the effort of the police to keep our communities safe. 

“I also want to commend the local Muslim community who had flagged the individual prior with the police.”

His comments were backed by The Imam of the Mahmood Mosque in Adelaide, Imam Kamran Tahir, who previously served in Perth.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.