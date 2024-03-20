AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cameron Bancroft.
Cameron Bancroft will miss WA's Sheffield Shield title defence v Tasmania after crashing his bike. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Bancroft ruled out of Shield final after bike accident

Justin Chadwick March 20, 2024

Cameron Bancroft’s shock biking accident has further depleted Western Australia’s stocks for the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania at the WACA Ground.

Bancroft has been ruled out of the decider, which starts on Thursday, after suffering a concussion from a cycling spill on Sunday.

His absence is a huge blow to Western Australia’s hopes of sealing a hat-trick of Shield titles.

Bancroft joins Lance Morris (side strain), along with Indian Premier League (IPL) departures Jhye Richardson, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green as WA absentees for the final.

Cameron Bancroft.
 The loss of Bancroft is a huge blow to WA’s already depleted stocks for the Shield final. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS 

Teague Wyllie and Cooper Connolly have been added to WA’s extended squad, with a big decision to be made on how to replace Bancroft as opener.

Wyllie and Jayden Goodwin are the frontrunners to partner Sam Whiteman at the top of the order.

Connolly could be named for his Shield debut if selectors opt for an extra batter, given allrounder Aaron Hardie has been cleared to bowl some overs after recovering from a calf injury.

Hardie played as a batter-only in WA’s recent win over Victoria.

Matthew Wade.
 Tasmania star Matthew Wade hopes to retire from first-class cricket a Shield winner. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS 

Tasmania will be eager to send out Matthew Wade on a high, with the veteran to retire from first-class cricket following the Shield final.

Wade decided to skip the start of the IPL season so he could appear in the final.

Tasmania are aiming to win their first Shield title since 2012/13.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.