Bancroft ruled out of Shield final after bike accident

Cameron Bancroft’s shock biking accident has further depleted Western Australia’s stocks for the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania at the WACA Ground.

Bancroft has been ruled out of the decider, which starts on Thursday, after suffering a concussion from a cycling spill on Sunday.

His absence is a huge blow to Western Australia’s hopes of sealing a hat-trick of Shield titles.

Bancroft joins Lance Morris (side strain), along with Indian Premier League (IPL) departures Jhye Richardson, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green as WA absentees for the final.

The loss of Bancroft is a huge blow to WA’s already depleted stocks for the Shield final. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS

Teague Wyllie and Cooper Connolly have been added to WA’s extended squad, with a big decision to be made on how to replace Bancroft as opener.

Wyllie and Jayden Goodwin are the frontrunners to partner Sam Whiteman at the top of the order.

Connolly could be named for his Shield debut if selectors opt for an extra batter, given allrounder Aaron Hardie has been cleared to bowl some overs after recovering from a calf injury.

Hardie played as a batter-only in WA’s recent win over Victoria.

Tasmania star Matthew Wade hopes to retire from first-class cricket a Shield winner. Image by Ethan James/AAP PHOTOS

Tasmania will be eager to send out Matthew Wade on a high, with the veteran to retire from first-class cricket following the Shield final.

Wade decided to skip the start of the IPL season so he could appear in the final.

Tasmania are aiming to win their first Shield title since 2012/13.