Boy charged with murder after stabbings near school

A teenager is behind bars over the stabbing death of another teenager near a school in Sydney’s west.

The accused boy appeared at a children’s court charged with murder on Saturday morning and did not apply for bail.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, returns to court on Friday.

Police were called to reports of stabbings near Crawford Public School on Power Street at Doonside about 3.40pm on Friday, shortly after students had left school for the holidays.

Before police arrived, an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man attended Blacktown Police Station with stab wounds.

The younger man died there.

The 19-year-old, his brother, was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police have been talking with their family, Superintendent Paul Glinn said on Saturday.

“Obviously they have a priority at the moment, which anyone can understand, losing a son and having another one seriously injured, is obviously the priority, and grieving, but there has been engagement with them and that will continue,” he said.

Initial investigations indicate a group got off a bus on Power Street and a melee took place with other people at the bus stop before the two teens were stabbed, Supt Glinn said.

It was not yet known whether it was a targeted or random attack, he told reporters.

“One of the things that we will look at is whether there is any affiliation with any groups, and that’s something that will be made known to us I would hope in coming days with further investigation taking place,” he said.

He appealed for anyone with dashcam footage or other information to contact police.

“We’re in possession of certain things at this point in time, but there’s obviously more things that we will look at.

“It’s quite apparent from looking at some of the footage that’s been obtained from CCTV, it certainly caused alarm in the area,” Supt Glinn said.