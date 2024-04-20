AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of Luke Davies
Flight attendant Luke Davies, 29, disappeared at the same time as Mr Baird. Image by HANDOUT/NSW POLICE
  • crime, law and justice

Family, friends to honour the life of Luke Davies

Fraser Barton April 20, 2024

Family and friends will gather to honour the life of Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies, who was killed with his television presenter partner two months ago.

Mr Davies, 29, and Jesse Baird, 26, died on February 19 at a terrace house in the inner eastern Sydney suburb of Paddington.

Mr Davies previously lived in the Brisbane suburb of New Farm and a memorial service will be held on Saturday in the local park before a reception at the nearby Powerhouse.

At this year’s Sydney Mardi Gras, Qantas paid tribute to Mr Davies by featuring his name on the nose cone of a plane in a parade of floats and marchers up Oxford Street in Darlinghurst.

A Qantas float with a tribute to alleged murder-victim Luke Davies
 A Qantas float paid tribute to Luke Davies during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS 

A GoFundMe to help Mr Davies’ family has received more than $75,000 in donations.

His mother Sandra Davies recently thanked everyone, saying Luke was the “kindest soul”.

“Wow an unbelievable $75,000 donated to our beloved, and most beautiful, kindest soul Luke,” she wrote in a post on the page.

“It is with a grateful heart we thank you all sincerely although these words just don’t seem enough for the overwhelming love and generosity both Luke and Jesse have received these past few weeks.”

Mr Baird was farewelled by his family, industry colleagues and friends at a funeral in Melbourne in March, when mourners donned bright colours in his honour.

NSW police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, 29, is accused of shooting the men with his service weapon while off-duty on February 19.

He has been charged with two counts of murder.

The men’s bodies were found inside surfboard bags at a rural property in Bungonia, near Goulburn, about 200km southwest of Sydney on February 27.

Lamarre-Condon was sacked from the NSW Police force in March.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.