AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Travis Head
Travis Head celebrates his blistering 39-ball century for Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Head batters century as Sunrisers make record IPL score

Glenn Moore April 16, 2024

A brutal century by Travis Head has blasted Sunrisers Hyderabad back into the Indian Premier League play-off places in another match for bowlers to forget.

One of the few who may remember it with any affection is Pat Cummins, who went for more than ten-an-over but took three wickets, and is Sunrisers captain.

Head’s first T20 hundred was the fourth fastest in IPL history, made off 39 balls. His 102 was the launchpad for Hyderabad to make 3-287, bettering their own IPL record of 3-277 set earlier this season.

Yet they only won by 25 runs as Royal Challengers Bengaluru recovered from 6-181 in the 15th over to finish on 7-262. The 549-run aggregate was easily the highest in IPL history.

For smashing the 4th fastest ton in the history of IPL, Travis Head receives the Player of the Match award 🏆

Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OOJP7G9bLr#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/0TPxWhPg1T

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

“I feel like I wish I was a batter,” said Cummins. “If you bowl an over for seven or eight it feels great.

“I’m really happy with our cricket, the freedom with which the batters are going out to play is great and few wily bowlers doing the job as well.”

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins enjoys a rare moment of success for bowlers amid the runfest, dsimissing Saurav Chauhan.

Head’s blistering ton included eight sixes and nine fours. The Australian left-hander pounded the fast bowlers, notably New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson (2-52), who had a forgettable first game of the season as Bengaluru’s ploy not to go with a specialist spinner backfired.

Head raised his half-century off 20 balls and completed his century off the next 19 before finally holing out off Ferguson to mid-off.

“The pitch played beautifully,” he said. “We thought we had to take the license to go.”

Of his own batting he added: “It’s not the prettiest thing in the world but I’m pleased with how I struck the ball today.”

Travis Head storm hits Chinnaswamy 🌪️

Sit back and enjoy that breathtaking hundred 🎥🔽 #TATAIPL | #RCBvSRHhttps://t.co/J1EVdFzQiB

— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2024

“It was unbelievable, special knock,” said teammate Heinrich Klassen, who added 57 in 26 balls with Head, making 67 himself off 31 balls.

Abdul Salam (37no in ten balls) and Aiden Markram (32no in 17) then smashed 46 runs off the last two overs, bowled by Reece Topley (1-68) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (0-64).

Head was then subbed out, enabling him to have a “nice little bit of food, a shower and put my feet up.”

Out in the middle Faf du Plessis (62) and Virat Kohli (42) helped the home team to a rollicking start of 79 in the batting power play.

But Cummins dismissed Du Plessis caught down the leg side, and sliced through the middle order.

Dinesh Karthik plundered 83 off 35 balls to keep the game alive, but though Anuj Rawat (25no) hit four boundaries in the last over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-60) the task was simply too great. RCB’s fifth loss on the spin leaves them bottom of the table.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.