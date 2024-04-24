AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
WEF chairman Klaus Schwab (file image)
WEF chairman Klaus Schwab is a regular target for conspiracy theorists. Image by AP PHOTO

Special forces raid claim is the stuff of fantasy

William Summers April 24, 2024
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

World Economic Forum boss Klaus Schwab has been hospitalised or arrested.

OUR VERDICT

False. The claims are baseless rumours spread by clickbait disinformation websites.

World Economic Forum (WEF) boss Klaus Schwab is being targeted by conspiracy theorists, who claim he has been either hospitalised or arrested.

The claims are false. Neither has any basis in reality. A WEF spokesman told AAP FactCheck the claims were disinformation. Hoax websites that publish deceptive clickbait stories started the rumours.

The unfounded claims about Dr Schwab’s hospitalisation appear to originate from an April 14 article on a dubious website called Weekly Crier.

They went viral after quickly spreading on social media, as seen here, here, here, here, here and here.

A screenshot of one of the Facebook posts.
 The posts are spreading ludicrous disinformation. 

The Weekly Crier’s domain record shows the low-quality, advertising-heavy site was registered in January 2024. Its owner’s name is not publicly disclosed.

According to the article, Dr Schwab was admitted to hospital on April 13.

It says news of his alleged hospitalisation “has sent ripples across the global community, prompting an outpouring of reactions from various quarters”.

The article provides no evidence for its claim and does not cite any sources.

A website called RawRealNews.com subsequently claimed on April 15 that Dr Schwab was arrested in Switzerland by a US Army special operations team known as Delta Force.

It said hospitalisation rumours were a “deep state cover story” for his arrest.

However, RawRealNews.com states that its website contains “humor, parody, and satire”.

Its flippant tone is apparent from the article’s text, which says Delta Force detained the 86-year-old WEF boss “following a deadly firefight” that killed more than 20 security guards supposedly patrolling Dr Schwab’s property.

In March 2024, RealRawNews.com published a similar fake news article which claimed Marines had arrested former senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland.

Chris Hipkins(left) and Klaus Schwab (file image)
 Klaus Schwab (right), with former New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins, founded the WEF in 1971. 

AAP FactCheck found no mention of either Dr Schwab’s alleged hospitalisation or arrest in any credible news source.

WEF spokesman Yann Zopf confirmed the claims were unfounded.

“These claims are entirely baseless. Many organisations and individuals are seeing a rise in mis- and disinformation, including the World Economic Forum,” Mr Zopf told AAP FactCheck.

Dr Schwab and the WEF are regularly targets for conspiracy theorists and misinformation spreaders, as seen here, here, here, here, here and here.

The WEF is a non-profit foundation that facilitates discussions and meetings for global political and business leaders.

Dr Schwab, a German engineer and economist, founded the organisation in 1971 and serves as its executive chairman.

False claims about his supposed April 2024 hospitalisation or arrest have also been debunked here, here and here.

The Verdict

Claims that World Economic Forum chairman Klaus Schwab was either hospitalised or arrested in April 2024 are false.

The claims were created by hoax websites that regularly publish clickbait fake news articles. A WEF spokesman told AAP FactCheck the claims were baseless.

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.